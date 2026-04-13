The Union Minister felicitated India's para-archery team for topping the Bangkok 2026 World Series with 13 medals. Athletes like Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar were praised for their dominant performance, solidifying India's rising sporting power.

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports on Monday met and felicitated the Indian contingent that delivered an outstanding performance at the Bangkok 2026 World Archery Para Series held from March 30 to April 4, 2026, in Thailand.

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India's Dominant Performance

The tournament witnessed participation from 21 countries and 113 athletes, with strong representation from Asian and Pan-American regions. India emerged as the top-performing nation, finishing first on the medal table with an impressive tally of 13 medals, including seven gold, three silver, and three bronze. Indonesia secured the second position with six medals, followed by Thailand with five, as per a press release from SAI Media.

The Indian contingent, comprising 39 members (21 athletes, 5 coaches, 3 support staff, and 10 escorts), delivered a dominant performance across categories. The participation and preparatory camp for the event were supported under the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC) through the Assistance to National Sports Federations (ANSF) Scheme, with expenditures of Rs 1.04 crore and Rs 20.51 lakh respectively.

Key Highlights of India's Medal-Winning Performances

-Toman Kumar (TOPS Athlete): 3 Gold (Compound Men Open, Mixed Team, Men Team) -Sheetal Devi (TOPS Athlete): 2 Gold (Mixed Team, Women Team), 1 Silver (Women Open) -Payal Nag: 2 Gold (Women Open, Women Team) -Padma Shri Harvinder Singh (TOPS Athlete): 1 Gold (Men Team), 1 Silver (Men Open) -Shyam Sunder Swami (TOPS Athlete): 1 Gold (Men Team), 1 Bronze (Men Open) -Bhawna (NCoE Athlete): 1 Gold (Women Open), 2 Bronze (Mixed Team, Women Team) -Swati Chaudhary: 1 Silver (W1 Women) -Rajshri Dhanraj Rathod: 1 Bronze (Women's Team) -Vijay Sundi: 1 Gold (Men Team), 1 Bronze (Mixed Team)

Athletes and Coaches Reflect on Victory

The felicitation ceremony was also attended by senior officials from the Archery Association of India, including Secretary General Virendra Sachdeva and Gautam Abrol.

Sharing their experiences, athletes and coaches highlighted both the competitive spirit and the pride of representing India on the global stage. Payal Nag, the world's first quadruple amputee para archer, has risen into prominence in this competition.

India's Sheetal Devi expressed her satisfaction with the arrangements, stating that she was happy with the overall management of the contingent and proud that India topped the medal tally. Sheetal Devi reflected on the emotional moments during the event, saying that witnessing the Indian tricolour being unfurled and hearing the national anthem multiple times amplified the pride of victory.

Coach Abhilasha Chaudhary noted that India emerged as a dominant force in the competition, not only due to its medal tally but also its strong presence. She emphasised that not just in sport, India is increasingly being recognised as a global power across multiple spheres, including sports.

Shyam Sunder Swami added that India's reputation preceded its participation, with competing nations closely observing the categories in which Indian athletes were competing, anticipating tough competition.

Minister Applauds 'Spirit of New India'

Congratulating the contingent, Dr Mandaviya said, "I congratulate you for not just topping the medal tally but also for winning double the number of medals than the second country. When you win, it is never an individual victory--it is the country that wins, and every Indian feels proud of your achievements. You represent the spirit of New India, and what you accomplish today will define the sporting history of tomorrow. With this performance, expectations from you at the Asian Games will rise--continue to work hard and keep excelling."

The Minister reiterated the government's commitment to supporting para-athletes through structured funding, world-class training, and international exposure, ensuring that India continues its rise as a global sporting powerhouse. (ANI)