Customs officials at Kolkata's NSCBI Airport seized ganja worth Rs 36 lakh from a passenger arriving from Bangkok. The contraband, weighing 1,148 grams, was found concealed in vacuum-sealed packets within edible item pouches in his trolley bag.

Ganja Worth Rs 36 Lakh Seized at Kolkata Airport

Customs officials at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBI) in Kolkata seized marijuana/ganja valued at approximately Rs 36,00,000 after intercepting a passenger arriving from Bangkok on Friday. Customs officers at NSCBI Airport, Kolkata, intercepted one male passenger arriving from Bangkok by flight B3-701. They detected suspicious contents in his checked-in baggage while he was crossing the Green Channel and moving toward the exit gate, according to a release.

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Further, his checked-in baggage was examined at the Air Intelligence Unit room in the presence of independent witnesses. Upon opening the trolley bags, three edible item pouches containing vacuum-sealed plastic packets were found concealing marijuana/ganja.

The thorough search of the passenger and his baggage resulted in the recovery of marijuana/ganja having a cumulative gross weight of 1,148 grams, valued at approximately Rs 36,00,000, from one piece of the passenger's checked-in baggage (a trolley bag). The NDPS substance was ingeniously concealed in edible item pouches containing vacuum-sealed plastic packets, which were airtight and designed to avoid detection. The recovered goods were seized under Section 43(a) of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Similar Seizure Reported at Ahmedabad Airport

A similar case was observed earlier this month when customs officers on April 4 intercepted a male Indian national at Ahmedabad Airport after suspicions arose during hand baggage screening. The passenger had arrived from Bangkok (Don Mueang) on VietJet Airlines Flight VZ-750 at 22:55 hours.

"Upon detailed examination of his hand baggage, four vacuum-sealed packets containing a greenish substance were recovered. The substance tested positive for hydroponic weed (marijuana), weighing 1.107 kg," a Customs official said.

The contraband has been seized, and the passenger has been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. (ANI)