Jeremie Frimpong, the anime-loving, FIFA-obsessed wing-back, could bring pace and personality to Liverpool as a bold, contrasting replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool fans have spent the past few days immersing themselves in Jeremie Frimpong highlight reels and scouting reports, as the Dutch international has emerged as a serious target for the Reds this summer. With Trent Alexander-Arnold likely headed to Real Madrid, attention has shifted to finding a dynamic right-sided player capable of shaping the next era at Anfield. Could Bayer Leverkusen’s animated, anime-loving and FIFA-raging wing-back be the answer?

The Dutchman Who Nearly Wore Red as a Teen

Frimpong, 23, has ticked several important boxes for Liverpool’s recruitment staff. He is homegrown, boasts a £29 million release clause, is entering his prime, and has close ties with Liverpool’s Dutch contingent.

Strangely enough, Frimpong almost joined Liverpool long before the Bundesliga spotlight found him.

Scouted as a youth sensation for Manchester-based teams AFC Clayton and Clayton Villa, he once scored a hat-trick in a cup final playing as a striker. However, as he previously told Rising Ballers, geography made the decision for him.

“I actually chose Liverpool first. I was going to sign for them, but back then, driving wasn’t a thing. My family wasn’t driving and it was far. Man City was local, so it made more sense. It was 15 minutes on the bus,” he had said.

A Career of Bold Choices and Big Moments

Frimpong eventually joined Celtic at 18, a move he nearly aborted mid-journey. "I almost bottled it, asking the driver to turn around," he admitted, before his brother convinced him to go through with it.

That leap paid off, with Celtic winning a treble and Frimpong crediting then-manager Neil Lennon for a confidence boost.

"I wouldn't say he was unhappy. Ambitious maybe, or he wanted to try something else to progress his career," Lennon later explained, after Frimpong left for Leverkusen in a £11.5m move.

He made an instant impact in Germany — six assists in his first season, then eight goals and seven assists the next. But it was this past season, under Xabi Alonso, where Frimpong truly exploded.

He played a key role in Leverkusen’s invincible Bundesliga-winning campaign and German Cup triumph, scoring 14 goals and delivering 12 assists. A constant threat on the right flank, his form has catapulted him into the conversation as one of the world’s best wing-backs.

Can He Replace Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Replacing Alexander-Arnold, one of football’s most unique talents, is a daunting task. The England star redefined the right-back position with his creativity, passing range and technical flair.

Frimpong, by contrast, is a very different proposition — but still an elite one.

His greatest asset? Speed. He clocked 36.34km/h this season — the 7th fastest in the Bundesliga. His explosive acceleration allows him to create separation in tight spaces — vital against deep, compact defences Liverpool often face.

However, Frimpong’s primary role under Alonso has been as a wing-back, not a traditional right-back. He played 89% of his minutes in advanced midfield positions on the right — only 4% of the time deeper in his own half.

That raises a significant tactical question for Arne Slot: can Frimpong adapt to the more defensive demands of Liverpool's back line?

Debunking the "Can't Defend" Myth

Online chatter has often focused on Frimpong's defensive limitations. Dutch coach Ronald Koeman has previously excluded him from the national squad citing exactly that. But how true is it?

His tackle success rate, according to WhoScored, stands at an impressive 71.7% — considerably higher than Alexander-Arnold’s 56.3%. However, Frimpong averages fewer tackles per 90, likely due to his higher starting position on the pitch.

Other defensive metrics are less flattering — he ranks in the third percentile for interceptions and blocks, and first percentile for clearances. But these numbers may not reflect a lack of ability, but rather lack of defensive opportunities in a dominant Leverkusen team.

He’s been working hard to improve, even hiring a private coach for extra sessions.

Different Weapons in Attack

Alexander-Arnold’s value to Liverpool has long been tied to his chance creation and passing. He averages two key passes per game and has a cross success rate of 26%, while Frimpong trails at 19%.

However, Frimpong brings a different offensive toolkit — he's a relentless runner, not a passer. He ranks in the 98th percentile for progressive carries and thrives in transition and isolation.

Slot’s tactical blueprint could determine whether Frimpong complements or crowds Mohamed Salah on the right flank. If managed correctly, his dynamic wide play could create room for Salah to operate more centrally.

The Offbeat Personality Liverpool Might Need

Off the pitch, Frimpong is equally eye-catching.

He’s an anime obsessive — his love began with Dragon Ball Z — and he named his dog Akamaru, after an anime character’s pet. FIFA, too, is a major passion, albeit one that sometimes gets the better of him.

"Mobile phones, doors, controllers – I've broken lots of things," he told the Leverkusen website.

"Oh my God. When I'm behind and the opponent is just playing around at the back then I lose it. If he then writes after the game: 'That was unlucky for you' – arghhh. Then I have to switch off the console and let my head drop. That helps me."

Despite the intensity, his teammates and media see him as a joyous presence. After Leverkusen’s title win, he gave a beer-soaked, hilarious post-match interview with Archie Rhind-Tutt.

"Any chance TV!?" he shouted into the camera, grinning wildly. Rhind-Tutt later told The Anfield Wrap: "I know the Trent Alexander-Arnold topic right now is a sore one but... if Jeremie Frimpong is the guy coming around the corner, you will forget about him very, very quickly."

Cultural Fit and Character Checks

Liverpool are known for their thorough character vetting. Like the All Blacks, they follow a strict "no d***heads" policy to preserve dressing room chemistry.

Frimpong seems to pass that test comfortably. Known for his good humour and emotional intelligence, he's described as a family man with three brothers, three sisters, and a long-term relationship with girlfriend Tamira Blankson.

He’s also been praised for his philanthropic efforts. In 2023, he launched Pathways, a charitable foundation to help young footballers let go by clubs.

"I know what it's like to be told you won't become a professional footballer," he told ESPN.

"As a kid, it's too much to go through that alone. I want to help the youth as much as I can."

Verdict: A New Era, a New Kind of Right-Back?

Jeremie Frimpong will not be a like-for-like replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold — and that’s not a bad thing. He offers a different kind of danger, one built on pace, directness and offbeat creativity.

While defensive concerns remain, his upward trajectory, personality, and stylistic uniqueness could make him an ideal pillar in Arne Slot’s Liverpool rebuild.

One thing’s for sure — if Frimpong does arrive at Anfield, it won’t be dull. From anime to FIFA rage, he’ll bring speed, flair, and energy. And maybe, just maybe, he’s the man to make fans stop mourning Trent — and start dreaming again.