- Home
- Sports
- Premier League Weekend Preview: Arsenal Face Chelsea Test As Liverpool Struggle And Aston Villa Surge
Premier League Weekend Preview: Arsenal Face Chelsea Test As Liverpool Struggle And Aston Villa Surge
Liverpool’s struggles, Arsenal’s growing strength and Aston Villa’s resurgence headline this weekend’s Premier League action.
Liverpool’s Crisis Deepens
Liverpool enter the weekend in turmoil, having lost nine of their past 12 matches across all competitions. The club is enduring its worst run of form in more than 70 years, with pressure mounting on manager Arne Slot just months after guiding them to a 20th English league title. A damaging 4-1 Champions League defeat to PSV Eindhoven left Slot admitting sleepless nights.
Defensive errors and missed chances have plagued the team, which has conceded 34 goals in all competitions, more than any other Premier League side this season. Sitting 12th in the table, Liverpool face a rejuvenated West Ham under Nuno Espirito Santo. Despite their slump, they remain only three points behind Aston Villa in fourth, offering a glimmer of hope.
Arsenal’s Depth On Display
Arsenal, top of the Premier League and leading their Champions League group, are showing signs of a special season. Analysts Opta rate their chances of winning the league at 76 percent, potentially ending a two-decade drought. Mikel Arteta’s side impressed with a 3-1 victory over Bayern Munich, with goals from substitutes Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli highlighting squad depth.
Missing key players such as Gabriel Magalhaes, Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres, Arsenal still showcased resilience and quality. Arteta praised the mindset of his squad, noting how incoming players consistently change games. Six points clear of Chelsea, Arsenal now brace for a crucial clash at Stamford Bridge, where their depth will again be tested.
Aston Villa’s March Continues
Aston Villa, winless in their first five league matches, have surged under Unai Emery with six victories in their last seven. Their transformation has propelled them into the top four, with a chance to climb as high as second if results align this weekend. Facing struggling Wolves, Villa will look to extend their unbeaten home run since August.
Remarkably, eight of their 15 league goals have come from outside the penalty area, highlighting their efficiency despite limited chances. Wolves, under new manager Rob Edwards, have collected just two points from 12 games and sit nine points adrift of safety. The Midlands derby offers Villa an opportunity to solidify their resurgence and maintain momentum.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.