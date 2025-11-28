Image Credit : Getty

Liverpool enter the weekend in turmoil, having lost nine of their past 12 matches across all competitions. The club is enduring its worst run of form in more than 70 years, with pressure mounting on manager Arne Slot just months after guiding them to a 20th English league title. A damaging 4-1 Champions League defeat to PSV Eindhoven left Slot admitting sleepless nights.

Defensive errors and missed chances have plagued the team, which has conceded 34 goals in all competitions, more than any other Premier League side this season. Sitting 12th in the table, Liverpool face a rejuvenated West Ham under Nuno Espirito Santo. Despite their slump, they remain only three points behind Aston Villa in fourth, offering a glimmer of hope.