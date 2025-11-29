Bukayo Saka’s engagement to Tolami Benson highlights their journey from private romance to rare public moments.

Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson, both 24, have taken their relationship to the next stage after a romantic proposal in London. According to reports, the Arsenal winger organized a special evening at a top hotel, where he presented Benson with an enormous ring. Sources described the moment as “incredibly special,” leaving Benson “totally blown away.”

The couple first began dating in 2020 but kept their romance largely away from the spotlight. Their relationship became public during the 2022 World Cup in Doha, when Benson was seen supporting Saka from the stands alongside other partners of England players. Since then, she has occasionally appeared at major tournaments, including Euro 2024, where she wore a jacket emblazoned with the number 87 — a nod to Saka’s first Arsenal shirt number.

Their bond has been marked by rare but meaningful public gestures. The pair shared a pitch‑side kiss following England’s 0‑0 draw against Slovenia in June, and Benson has frequently been spotted cheering Saka during international fixtures. Earlier this month, Saka played a crucial role in England’s World Cup qualifiers, scoring the opening goal in a 2‑0 win over Serbia, while Benson continued her visible support.

Tolami Benson may not be widely recognized outside football circles, but she has become an integral part of Saka’s off‑pitch story. Her journey from supportive partner to trending influencer has resonated with thousands of fans. Despite growing attention, both have chosen to keep their relationship private, sharing only select glimpses of their life together.

Capital Xtra reported that Saka’s proposal atop a London hotel marked a new chapter for the couple, who have grown together since his early days breaking into Arsenal’s first team. Their story has unfolded quietly, away from constant publicity, reflecting a deliberate choice to prioritize privacy.

Fans first noticed Benson during the 2022 World Cup, but their relationship dates back to 2020, when Saka was still establishing himself at Arsenal. Benson’s support has been consistent, never overshadowing his career but always present in the background. Their public appearances, though limited, have carried significance, from sharing a puppy gifted by Saka on Valentine’s Day to subtle social media posts that hint at their bond.