Liverpool FC manager Arne Slot was spotted celebrating in Ibiza following the club’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal. A video of him being welcomed with English rock band Queen’s classic song ‘We Are The Champions’ has gone viral on social media. With only two games remaining in all competitions, against Brighton and Crystal Palace, Liverpool players have been given a break.

The viral video shows Arne Slot at the DJ booth and celebrating the season with businessman Wayne Lineker and British actor Dean Gaffeny. Wayne Linekar, brother of former English footballer Gary Linekar, is the co-owner of Ocean Beach club and has hosted several high-profile athletes.

Wayne Lineker also posted a photo with Arne Slot, with the caption “Caption this #ynwa,”. According to reports, the prices at the club are extremely outlandish– with the cheapest drink being a can of Red Bull costing around $8.

Liverpool had won the title in April after the match against Tottenham Hotspur. They were knocked out from the UEFA Champions League by French club Paris Saint Germain in the Round of 16 fixture, and by lesser-known Plymouth Argyle FC in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Liverpool lost the English Football League cup title to Newcastle United in the finals.