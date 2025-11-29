Barcelona president Joan Laporta hits back at Florentino Perez, accusing Real Madrid of obsession and favoritism.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has strongly criticized Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez following his recent comments about the Catalan club. Speaking during a visit to Andorra la Vella, Laporta claimed that Los Blancos are obsessed with Barcelona and accused referees of consistently favoring the capital side.

Laporta addressed remarks made at the Madrid Assembly, stating that Perez’s comments were “out of line” and confirmed Madrid’s fixation on Barcelona. He argued that Real Madrid’s involvement in the ongoing Negreira case is an attempt to drag out legal proceedings despite there being no substance to the allegations.

The Barcelona president insisted that his club has never bribed referees and that match officials have historically favored Real Madrid. He cited recent examples, pointing to two goals scored by Madrid that he believed should not have stood — one involving Jude Bellingham’s arm and another where Vinicius Junior injured Inaki Williams. Laporta argued that had those decisions been overturned, Barcelona would currently be leading the league.

Laporta also suggested that Real Madrid’s stance stems from jealousy, referencing Barcelona’s dominance between 2004 and 2015. He claimed that Madrid’s constant need to mention Barcelona is a way of justifying narratives that lack truth.

Florentino Perez, meanwhile, had earlier spoken about the Negreira case, questioning Barcelona’s payments to the former vice‑president of the referees’ association. Perez described the situation as unacceptable, noting that the payments coincided with Barcelona’s most successful period in Spanish football. He also criticized the state of refereeing in Spain, highlighting FIFA’s decision not to select any Spanish referees for international duty.

The rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid has defined La Liga for nearly two decades, with only Atletico Madrid breaking their duopoly since the 2004/05 season.