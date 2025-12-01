- Home
- Sports
- Inside Lionel Messi’s $10.75 Million Florida Mansion With Waterfront Views, Mediterranean Design
Inside Lionel Messi’s $10.75 Million Florida Mansion With Waterfront Views, Mediterranean Design
Lionel Messi’s $10.75 million Florida mansion blends Mediterranean design, luxury amenities and a car collection that reflects his global success.
Messi’s Florida Mansion
Lionel Messi’s most prominent property today is his $10.75 million waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The estate spans more than 10,000 square feet and sits directly on the water, offering both privacy and luxury. With ten bedrooms and multiple living spaces, the home reflects Messi’s status as one of the world’s greatest athletes while providing comfort for his family.
Design & Architecture
The mansion is built in a Mediterranean style, blending elegance with warmth. High ceilings, open layouts and floor‑to‑ceiling windows allow natural light to flood the interiors. Marble finishes and modern fixtures add sophistication, while the design emphasizes a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living. Waterfront views are central to the property, creating a serene backdrop for Messi’s private life.
Amenities & Lifestyle Features
Messi’s Florida residence includes two boat docks, a spa and a waterside swimming pool. The property also features entertainment areas, a gym and expansive terraces for gatherings. These amenities highlight a lifestyle that balances relaxation with activity, perfectly suited to Messi’s demanding career. The mansion is designed not just for luxury but also for family comfort, making it a retreat away from the spotlight.
Car Collection
Messi’s garage houses an enviable fleet of cars. His collection includes Ferrari, Maserati, Audi and Range Rover models, reflecting a taste for both performance and prestige. While the Florida mansion offers ample space for his vehicles, Messi’s cars are more than transportation — they represent success, style and the global profile he has built over two decades at the top of football.
Symbolism & Public Fascination
Fans remain fascinated by Messi’s lifestyle, with his Miami mansion often featured in celebrity property showcases. The home symbolizes his transition from Barcelona legend to Inter Miami icon, marking a new chapter in his career. Beyond football, the mansion and car collection represent Messi’s global influence, blending sporting achievement with luxury living. For supporters, glimpses inside his home offer a rare look at the private world of a superstar.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.