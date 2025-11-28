Chelsea’s Cole Palmer is fit to start against Arsenal this weekend after over two months out. The England forward, last season’s top-scorer, could be key in the Premier League summit.

Cole Palmer is fit to start Chelsea'sPremier League summit meeting against Arsenal this weekend after more than two months on the sidelines, manager Enzo Maresca said Friday.

The England forward has not played for the club since September 20 -- initially missing with a groin problem before fracturing a toe.

Chelsea boss Maresca told his pre-match press conference that Palmer was available to start Sunday's match at Stamford Bridge.

"Everyone is happy, his teammates are happy, we are all happy and the most important thing is that Cole is happy because in the end football players want to play games," said the Italian.

Palmer was Chelsea's top-scorer in the Premier League last season, with 15 goals.

He has made just four appearances in all competitions for the club this season, scoring twice.

Maresca Lauds Palmer

"He is probably our best player," said Maresca. "We are happy that he is back. Now we need to give him time, you know, to be 100 percent fit.

"But he has done fantastic in the past and no doubt that he is going to do very good for this club in the future."

Chelsea are second in the Premier League, six points behind Arsenal.

