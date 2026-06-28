A viral video shows a 25-year-old man who was a resident of Sangli district diving into the shallow end of the swimming pool from the roof of a small room. Keep scrolling to watch the viral video.

What was supposed to be a fun getaway with friends resulted in a tragedy after a 25-year-old man lost his life after diving into the shallow end of the pool at a resort in Malvan. Yes, in the viral video, a man can be seen diving into the swimming pool that cost him his life, turning the fun trip into a lifetime of tragedy. The disturbing video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Netizens were seen offering condolences to the family that lost their son to this tragic incident.

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25-year-old Man Dies During Weekend Vacation

The deceased was identified as Shrenik Milind Takale. He was a resident of Islampur in Sangli district. He has traveled to Malvan with a group of boys for a weekend vacation. The group decided to stay at a resort in Wayari and spend the afternoon having quality time with the gang in the swimming pool. Some men were seen dancing while others enjoyed the music at the poolside.

Take a look at the viral video

The Aftermath Of the Horrifying Incident

The video of the horrifying incident showed two men inside the pool while another was seen dancing by the poolside. In another frame, we can see the 25-year-old deceased standing on the roof of a room before he attempted to dive into a shallow section of the pool, which cost him his life. If local reports are to be believed, then Shrenik's head struck the bottom of the pool with such massive force that it led to severe injuries. The viral clip also shows his friends did not initially realise what had just happened. But as soon as they did, they began howling. They rushed him to a local hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.