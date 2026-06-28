A Scorpio driver allegedly escaped from a Gurugram petrol pump after getting ₹6,000 worth of diesel filled without payment. The incident was captured on CCTV, and police are investigating the matter.

A shocking incident has been reported from Gurugram where a Scorpio driver allegedly fled from a petrol pump without making payment after getting diesel worth ₹6,000 filled in his vehicle. The incident took place at a fuel station located on the Bilaspur–Pataudi Road, leaving the petrol pump staff surprised.

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According to reports, the driver arrived at the petrol pump and asked the employees to refuel the SUV. After the diesel was filled, the driver allegedly started the vehicle and drove away without paying the amount. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed at the petrol pump.

CCTV Footage Helps Police Investigation

Following the incident, the petrol pump authorities informed the police and shared the CCTV footage. The footage is now being examined as part of the investigation to identify the vehicle and locate the person responsible.

Police officials are looking into the matter and efforts are underway to trace the Scorpio driver. The registration details of the vehicle, along with other evidence from the CCTV footage, are expected to help in further investigation.

Similar Fuel Theft Cases Raise Concern

Such incidents of vehicles leaving petrol pumps without payment have raised concerns among fuel station operators. Many petrol pumps rely on CCTV surveillance to track such activities and assist authorities in identifying offenders.

The Gurugram police are continuing their investigation, and further details are awaited regarding the action taken against the accused driver.