Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath revealed that he lost a Rs 2.5 lakh bet to employee Rohit Agarwala after the latter completed an extraordinary health transformation and shed nearly 30 kg over the past year.

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath revealed that he lost a Rs 2.5 lakh bet to employee Rohit Agarwala after the latter completed an extraordinary health transformation and shed nearly 30 kg over the past year. Kamath posted a photograph with Agarwala on X and wrote, “I lost a fitness bet, and I’m happy I lost this one."

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Agarwala later reflected on the challenge through a series of Instagram posts, joking that he had technically “won” Rs 2.5 lakh from Kamath. However, he stressed that the financial reward was merely a bonus, while the real achievement was reclaiming his health through months of relentless effort and discipline.

“My biggest flex? That i won 2.5L from @nithinkamath on a health challenge. The money is secondary. Its the push to take care of my health and lose 30kgs in the last year that has been the most rewarding,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

In another candid post, Agarwala opened up about years of body-image struggles and the pressure created by unrealistic fitness standards often amplified on social media. He admitted that he was initially reluctant to share his transformation publicly, weighed down by self-doubt and constant comparisons.

Eventually, he decided to post his story in the hope that it might inspire others facing similar challenges. At the same time, he acknowledged that the journey is far from over and that maintaining the progress achieved so far will require continued focus and discipline.

The story quickly resonated across social media, where users praised the unusual combination of workplace motivation, personal accountability, and long-term perseverance. Many viewed the challenge as a powerful example of how thoughtfully designed incentives can encourage meaningful behavioural change.