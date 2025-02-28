Was Ranveer Allahabadia controversy a conspiracy? Reddit post suggests Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath link

The discussion and speculations on Ranveer Allahbadia's case cease to die as viral claims on social media platforms like Reddit are now linking Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath to the controversy and suspecting his role.

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on Samay Rain's YouTube show "India's Got Latent" caused significant uproar, leading to multiple police complaints and even making way to the Parliament.

The furore began after Ranveer Allahbadia - whose YouTube channel BeerBiceps has eight million followers - asked a contestant the question: "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"

The comments, made on the show India's Got Latent on February 9, sparked massive outrage, police cases and even death threats. YouTube quickly removed the episode, but that didn't stall the tide of anger directed at Allahbadia and the show.

The Supreme Court of India criticized Allahbadia's conduct but granted him protection from arrest, ordering him to halt his shows temporarily.

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath link to Ranveer Allahbadia controversy?

(Asianet doesn't independently verify or vouch for authenticity of these claims)

The discussion and speculations on Allahbadia's case cease to die as viral claims on social media platforms like Reddit are now linking Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath to the controversy and suspecting his role. The post claims that it was planned to derive content against Ranveer after his appearance on Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent' show.

A Reddit post claims that is is quite possible that the selective outrage that Ranveer Allahbadia faced was part of a conspiracy linked to Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath who is perceived as a rival to Allahbadia.

The Reddit post which is a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat reads, "I think, I have cracked this whole Ranveer Allahbadia controversy. So they are the biggest creator agency. Zerodha has created zero1 media and want to be number one in creator agency. So these folks are their biggest competition. Strategically they got PM Modi on their podcast instead of Ranveer's. This was the first, we are better."

"But that's not enough they have to crush the competition. They figured Ranveer's appearance on Samay's show will have some material. So, they picked something out of there and started getting it posted everywhere with captions that made people angry," it further read.

The post further claims that they have enough media and political connection which further helped to fuel the conspiracy.

Many Reddit users also believed the theory and weighed in. A user wrote, "Yeah could be possible as agencies always want to push their clients and independent-creators are their biggest competitors. Also nikhil podcast still lags behind and boring. So in podcast category ranveer is their biggest competitor."

Another user commented, "My honest opinion is that officials in ministry had ways to censor most of the media but not the one posted on YouTube or even OTT effectively. Nobody started this controversy it happened organically but someone in the ministry thought that they can capitalise on this opportunity to further push the censorship and reforms in the IT Act so they made an example out of Ranveer."

A third user wrote, "Nikhil Kamath can actually do something like this".

Earlier, in January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had joined Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath for his first-ever podcast interview on the "People by WTF" channel.

The extensive two-hour discussion covered various aspects of the Prime Minister's life, including his early years, education, political competition, handling stress, setbacks, and risk management abilities.

