TMC's Abhishek Banerjee raised serious security concerns after an armed man was caught at Kolkata Airport. MP Derek O'Brien alleged it could be an 'attempt to murder' on Banerjee, pointing fingers at a 'BJP supporter'.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday raised serious concerns over security in West Bengal after an allegedly armed individual was apprehended at Kolkata Airport premises on Friday night.

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In a post on X, Banerjee said, "Last night at Kolkata Airport, shortly after I landed from Delhi, a shocking incident took place. Armed individuals were apprehended, leading to serious questions about security and the lengths to which some are willing to go."

He further alleged that the incident had not received adequate attention from sections of the mainstream media. "You are unlikely to see this story covered adequately by the mainstream media," Banerjee said in the post.

Abhishek Banerjee had travelled to Delhi on Friday to meet with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and challenge the merger of rebel TMC MPs with the National Citizens' Party of India (NCPI).

TMC MP Suspects 'Attempt to Murder'

Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien also alleged that a "BJP supporter" was standing at the exit of Kolkata airport with a firearm at the time when him and Banerjee were getting out of the airport on Friday night.

Sharing a video of the person allegedly standing at the exit being escorted away by TMC supporters, the TMC MP suspected that it might be an "attempt to murder" on Abhishek Banerjee's life. "BJP SUPPORTER WITH A GUN. Chilling video. More proof from outside Kolkata airport last night. Attempt to murder?", O'Brien wrote on X.

In another post, TMC MP had shared a video uploaded by AITC's official handle on Friday night, saying that person was nabbed by women supporters of TMC. He also questioned the Bengal police for allowing such a thing to happen. "Minutes before @abhishekaitc along with @KBanerjee_AITC and I walked out of Kolkata airport at around 9.45 pm tonight (Friday). Armed man at exit. Nabbed by women supporters of TMC. Bengal Police? Videos say it all," O'Brien asked.

In the video shared by the X account of All India Trinamool Congress, the video shows the accused being surrounded by women, while some people physically hold him.

Party Alleges 'State-Sponsored' Plot

On Friday, TMC alleged that the incident is a "state-sponsored attempt to eliminate a political opponent," while also questioning the state of law and order under the Chief Ministership of Suvendu Adhikari. (ANI)