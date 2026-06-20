A young NEET aspirant, Avantika Maurya, allegedly died by suicide in Indore. Reportedly under mental stress from NEET exam controversies, the Dhar district resident fell from a building's third floor after preparing for the exam for three years.

A young NEET aspirant, named Avantika Maurya, allegedly died by suicide after falling from the third floor of a building in Indore, officials said.

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Avantika, a resident of Dhar district, had been dedicatedly preparing for the medical entrance examination for the past three years. Despite already being enrolled in a pharmacy college, she remained determined to fulfil her dream of becoming a doctor. She was reportedly under significant mental stress due to the ongoing NEET examination controversies and the resulting uncertainty surrounding her future.

Details of the Incident

Avantika Maurya, a resident of Balwari Khurd in Dhar district, had been living in Indore with her elder sister, Dr Sapna Maurya, for the past three years to prepare for the NEET exam. On Thursday night, she was talking to her cousin on her mobile phone. During the conversation, she went to the terrace. After the incident, she was rushed to a private hospital in critical condition and later shifted to MY Hospital, where she passed away on Friday morning.

Family's Grief and Father's Appeal

While the police are investigating all angles, her family believes Avantika had been undergoing mental stress for a long time. Her father stated that the government is doing good work, even as political figures like Jitu Patwari recently raised questions regarding irregularities and paper leaks in NEET. The father mentioned he is unsure why his daughter took such a step and appealed to other NEET aspirants and their parents to remain positive, reminding them that exams are just a part of life and many more opportunities will follow.

Avantika's father, Dr Banshilal Maurya, is a Medical Officer in Bhikangaon, Khargone district. The entire family shared the dream of seeing her become a doctor. He was present in Indore at the time of the incident. He stated that he is unaware of the exact circumstances under which she fell; he was walking nearby when local residents informed him. Although she was immediately rushed for treatment, she could not be saved. According to her father, Avantika had appeared mentally stressed in recent days. "Only she knows why she committed suicide," he said.