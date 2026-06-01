Nithin Kamath took an impromptu Gen Z slang quiz with colleague Gowri Bhat Gandotra. The light-hearted clip offered a rare relaxed glimpse of the Zerodha CEO and drew warm reactions online.

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath recently took a challenge decoding the bewildering world of Gen Z internet slang. A viral video shared by Gowri Bhat Gandotra from Rainmatter by Zerodha has captured the internet's attention, showcasing a hilarious and relatable clash between generations. In the light-hearted clip, Kamath is put through an impromptu test of popular online expressions by a younger colleague.

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The interaction kicks off with a discussion about age. When Gowri asks Kamath if he belongs to the millennial generation, he responds candidly, “I'm 46.”

She then jokingly labels him a “boomer boss” before correcting herself and placing him in Generation X. With the introductions complete, the real challenge begins.

The first slang term thrown his way is “rizz,” a word that has become deeply embedded in social media culture. Gowri asks what it means when someone says, “This person’s got a lot of rizz.”

Kamath appears genuinely baffled by the expression. Sensing his confusion, Gowri reveals that “rizz” is simply shorthand for charisma. The answer leaves the Zerodha founder amused.

Next comes the word “simp.” Asked to explain its meaning, Kamath takes a thoughtful guess.

“I think it’s a slang word for simple,” he says.

Gowri introduces the phrase “clock it,” even demonstrating the hand gesture commonly associated with it online. The expression is typically used when someone notices a key detail, understands a hidden meaning or accurately picks up on a subtle observation.

Despite the explanation, Kamath still appears uncertain about how the phrase fits into everyday online conversations.

His luck finally changes with the last question. When asked about the meaning of “slay,” Kamath successfully cracks the answer, earning his only point of the quiz.

Wrapping up the friendly challenge, Gowri tells him, “You got 1 out of 4, so not bad.”

The video has since struck a chord with social media users, who praised Kamath for embracing the joke and participating with complete sporting spirit.