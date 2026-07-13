A Shillong Airbnb host alleged that guests vandalised the property, violated house rules, and threatened the caretaker before leaving. The viral social media post sparked outrage online, with users condemning the alleged behaviour and calling for greater guest accountability.

A host of an Airbnb property in Shillong, Meghalaya, has alleged that a group of guests left the accommodation extensively damaged after their stay, prompting a warning to fellow hosts. Sharing photographs and videos of the alleged vandalism on social media, the host claimed that the guests damaged the property, violated house rules, behaved aggressively, and even threatened the caretaker when asked to vacate. The post has since gone viral, triggering widespread outrage and reigniting discussions about responsible tourism and guest conduct.

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Host Alleges Property Was Damaged and House Rules Violated

In the viral post, the Airbnb host expressed disappointment over the condition in which the property was allegedly left after the guests checked out.

The host wrote: "All the effort to put up a homestay property for a comfortable stay of guests. And then this is how some of them treat the property. With zero civic sense!"

The host further alleged that the guests:

Brought unauthorised visitors to the property.

Vandalised the accommodation.

Engaged in unruly behaviour after consuming alcohol.

Allegedly threatened the host and caretaker with a gunman after being asked to vacate.

Smoked inside the rooms in violation of the property's house rules.

Airbnb Host Warns Fellow Property Owners

The Airbnb host urged other accommodation providers in Shillong and across Meghalaya to remain cautious while accepting bookings.

According to the post, one of the guests allegedly assaulted the property's caretaker during the incident. The host claimed that despite making every effort to provide a comfortable stay, the property was left extensively damaged.

The host also alleged that when confronted about the damage, one of the guests claimed that the property had already been in the same condition before check-in, an assertion the host strongly disputed.

Social Media Users React

The viral post attracted widespread attention, with many social media users expressing support for the Airbnb host and criticising the alleged behaviour of the guests.

One user commented: "Even animals won't do such a thing."

A second user commented: "Maybe they weren’t able to sleep with such luxury touch, so They had to transform the place to feel exactly like their home UP.. "

A third user commented: "Truly disgusting behaviour. Absolutely unacceptable. I’m so sorry this happened to your property. I can only imagine how upsetting this is. Thank you for sharing this warning with other hosts."

Incident Renews Debate on Responsible Tourism

The incident has reignited discussions on responsible tourism, guest accountability, and respect for short-term rental properties. Many social media users called for stricter action against guests who allegedly damage accommodation, while others urged Airbnb hosts and booking platforms to strengthen guest verification and accountability measures.

The allegations made in the viral social media post have not been independently verified. There was no immediate response from the guests regarding the claims at the time of publication.