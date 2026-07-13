JJD president Tej Pratap Yadav alleged that his party's Bankipur by-election candidate, Veena Manvi, was arrested and 'framed in a false case' because she was poised to win. He accused the government of a conspiracy to interfere in the election.

Janashakti Janata Dal (JJD) president Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday alleged that the party's Bankipur Assembly by-election candidate Veena Manvi was "framed in a false case" because she was destined to win the election.

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This comes after JJD candidate Veena Manvi was arrested by police after filing nomination papers for the Bankipur Assembly bypoll.

Tej Pratap Yadav Alleges Conspiracy

In a video statement posted on X, Tej Pratap Yadav accused the government of conspiring against the party's candidate and questioned the timing of the action against her. "This is a conspiracy by the government. Our candidate has been framed. Veena Manvi has a very good nature. I am in Delhi right now, and I am going to Bihar. Why was the arrest warrant released today? She was filing her nomination today. Our candidate Veena Manvi was winning; that is why she was framed in a false case. The BJP and Prashant Kishor are losing," Tej Pratap Yadav said.

JJD Objects to Arrest, Alleges Interference

In a separate statement issued by JJD, the party objected to the action taken against its candidate and alleged that an attempt had been made to interfere with the electoral process. The statement read, "We have serious objections to the action taken against our party's candidate, Veena Manvi Ji, on the day of nomination filing. We believe an attempt has been made to implicate her in a false case and to interfere with her electoral process. If this has indeed occurred, it is extremely alarming for our democratic system."

Expressing support for the party candidate, Tej Pratap Yadav, in the statement, said, "I, Tej Pratap Yadav, National President of Janashakti Janata Dal, stand firmly with Veena Manvi Ji. We have complete faith in the judiciary, and if necessary, we will knock on the doors of the court to protect our rights."

The party further said, "The people of Bankipur Assembly Constituency stand with truth and justice. We are confident that truth will prevail."

Bankipur Bypoll Contest

The Bankipur Assembly constituency is witnessing a contest between Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor, BJP's Neeraj Kumar Sinha and JJD's Veena Manvi.

Earlier, on Sunday, Tej Pratap, through a post on X, announced that Veena Manvi would file her nomination papers for the Bankipur Assembly by-election on July 13 and appealed to party workers, supporters and local residents to attend the nomination programme in large numbers.

Election Schedule

On July 2, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for bypolls to three Assembly Constituencies in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, which includes the high-profile seats of Bankipur, Datia, and Manjalpur.

The last date for filing nominations was fixed as July 13 (Monday), with scrutiny of nomination papers scheduled to take place on July 14 (Tuesday). Candidates will have until July 16 (Thursday) to withdraw their candidatures.

The polling for the three assembly seats in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat will be conducted on July 30 (Thursday), while the counting of votes is slated for August 3 (Monday). (ANI)

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