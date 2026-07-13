Amid an ongoing SIT investigation into alleged embezzlement of donations, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has invited applications for a CEO to oversee administration, ensure transparency, and manage future development of the temple.

CEO Applications Invited Amid Embezzlement Probe

Amid the ongoing SIT investigation into the alleged embezzlement of Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday invited applications for the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

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The move comes days after a committee constituted to oversee the appointment of the CEO met in New Delhi on Friday and finalised the eligibility criteria for the post.

Eligibility Criteria and Application Details

According to the notification issued by the Ram Mandir Trust, the last date for submission of applications is July 18 at 4 pm. Candidates must hold at least a bachelor's degree from a recognised university, be between 50 and 70 years of age, and have a minimum of 20 years of managerial experience in a large public organisation, institution, government department, or company.

Applicants should have experience in general administration, finance and accounts, human resources, public relations, IT, security and legal matters. The Trust said preference would be given to candidates who have served as Chief Administrative Officers or have experience managing a temple or Hindu religious institution. Retired officers with relevant experience have also been encouraged to apply.

Role and Responsibilities of the CEO

The CEO will be appointed on a three-year contract, which may be renewed based on satisfactory performance. The selected CEO will oversee the Trust's administration and future development, ensure compliance with statutory and regulatory requirements, maintain financial transparency, coordinate security arrangements with government agencies, supervise religious rituals and festivals, ensure the safety and convenience of devotees, and manage arrangements for distinguished guests. The salary and other benefits for the post will be decided through mutual discussion, the notification said.

Speaking to reporters, Nripendra Misra, Chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, on Sunday explained that the CEO would operate under the direct supervision of the Trust. "As the name suggests, the Chief Executive Officer will be the head of management. They will work under the Trust and oversee the management tasks. It depends on the Trust as to what kind of delegation of power they give to the CEO. Based on that delegation, the CEO will manage their staff," Misra said.

He added, "Whatever the Trust decides is their matter, but believe me, any changes in sub-committees will follow the bylaws." However, Misra distanced himself from the selection process for the high-profile post, noting, "I don't know anything about who is being considered. I will never sit in that meeting. That is a three-member committee, and I am not a member of it." Efforts are underway to complete the appointment process within the next month, sources said.

Supreme Court Seeks Report on SIT Probe

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust seeking response on pleas seeking an independent, court-monitored probe into the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohan also directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to place a status report before it. The Court has sought details on the composition of the SIT. (ANI)

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