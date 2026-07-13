BJP leader V Muraleedharan slammed Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi as 'tourists' over their alleged absence from Wayanad after a landslide killed eight people. He also accused former CM Pinarayi Vijayan of approving a tunnel project against norms.

BJP leader V Muraleedharan on Monday slammed Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi over their alleged absence from Wayanad in Kerala after landslides killed eight people and termed them as "tourists". Priyanka Gandhi represents the Wayanad constituency in the Lower House of Parliament. The landslide struck on July 7 near the tunnel construction site at Kalladi in Meppadi Grama Panchayat, burying a large portion of the worksite under an estimated 7 to 10 feet of debris.

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Muraleedharan Accuses State Govt of Violations

He also accused the former Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, of approving the tunnel in "violation" of the conditions of the Union Government. "They are not in politics to serve the people; they are in politics to serve the interests of the family. Priyanka Gandhi will come to Wayanad as a tourist. Rahul Gandhi will go out of the country as a tourist whenever there is an urgent need for his presence in India. The people should realise and will realise...the Wayanad incident is an eye-opener. Pinarayi Vijayan gave the nod to construct the tunnel, violating the conditions suggested by the Union government, and the VD Satheesan government didn't stop that work...now, after 9 lives have been lost, if the CM says that the work should be put to an end, he's late...", Muraleedharan told ANI.

Kerala Govt Announces Ex Gratia

The Keralam government on Saturday announced ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to the dependents of those who lost their lives in the landslide at Kalladi Tunnel Phase-3 in Wayanad district.

Priyanka 'Neglected' Wayanad: BJP Spokesperson

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan also alleged that Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had neglected the constituency in the aftermath of the landslide. Speaking to ANI, Kesavan said, "Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the current MP from Wayanad, has totally neglected and abandoned Wayanad. It has been six days since the devastating landslide in Wayanad. Until now, it has claimed about eight lives, but Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has not even bothered to visit the constituency and meet the grieving families of the victims and console them. Instead, she has just done a token tweet. This was the same pattern when Rahul Gandhi represented Wayanad before."

Search Concludes, Death Toll Reaches Eight

The search and rescue teams on Sunday recovered the body of Vikram Rana, the last person missing in the landslide that struck Wayanad's Kalladi, officials said.With this recovery, the total death toll in the tragic incident has reached eight. (ANI)