Zepto has permanently banned a delivery partner in Lucknow after a woman alleged he exposed himself during a delivery. The incident, which gained traction on social media, prompted widespread outrage. Zepto issued an apology, confirmed its zero-tolerance policy, and is cooperating with the police investigation.

Quick-commerce platform Zepto has permanently removed a delivery partner from its platform after a woman in Lucknow alleged that he exposed himself while delivering her order. The incident, shared on social media, triggered widespread outrage and renewed concerns over customer safety during doorstep deliveries.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the woman, the delivery executive behaved inappropriately after arriving with her order. She claimed the incident left her distressed and prompted her to immediately report the matter to both the company and the local police. Her social media post quickly gained traction, with many users demanding strict action against the accused and stronger safety measures for customers.

Responding publicly, Zepto expressed regret over the incident and confirmed that the delivery partner had been permanently banned from its platform. The company said it has a zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct and is extending full cooperation to the ongoing police investigation.

Also Read: Quick commerce leads India's digital retail boom, set for 40% growth

In its statement, Zepto said: "We are deeply sorry that this happened. The delivery partner has been permanently removed from our platform. We are extending full support to the customer and are cooperating with the police authorities in their investigation."

The company also reiterated its commitment to customer safety, adding: "The safety and trust of our customers are our highest priorities, and we remain committed to taking swift and appropriate action in such cases."

The incident has reignited discussions around safety protocols for gig-economy platforms, with several social media users urging companies to strengthen background verification, improve emergency response systems and introduce additional safeguards for customers, particularly women living alone.

Police are investigating the allegations, and further action will depend on the findings of the inquiry. Meanwhile, Zepto has assured users that it will continue working with law enforcement and review its safety measures to help prevent similar incidents in the future.

Also Read: Bengaluru new top hub for young founders, leads Hurun India U30 list