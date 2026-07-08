Three people sustained minor injuries when a portion of a building collapsed in Mumbai's Wadala area on Tuesday. The injured were taken to a private clinic and discharged the same day. The incident comes amid heavy monsoon rains in the city.

Three people sustained minor injuries on Tuesday morning when the first floor of a G+1 structure collapsed onto a medical shop in the Shanti Nagar area of Wadala (East), civic officials said. The incident, which occurred behind Vidyalankar College near Samrat Medical, was reported to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) control room at 11:32 AM.

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By the time emergency responders arrived, local citizens had already transported the three injured individuals to a private medical facility in private vehicles. The victims were identified as: Khushabu Khan (27, female), who sustained a minor head injury; Ashish Singh (40, male), who suffered a minor injury to his left hand and Sunil Yadav (30, male), who sustained a minor injury to his right leg. According to official updates, all three victims received treatment at the private Deepansh Clinic and were discharged the same day.

Emergency agencies, including the BMC's MFB, local police, 108 ambulance services, and ward staff, were mobilised to the site following the collapse.

Monsoon Mayhem in Mumbai

The collapse comes amidst monsoon mayhem in the city, which has seen several structural incidents reported across various suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds over Mumbai and adjoining districts on Wednesday, even as heavy rain-triggered waterlogging disrupted rail traffic on the Western Railway network.

Other Recent Incidents

Earlier on July 6, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported multiple fatal incidents. In Mankhurd, six people lost their lives following a building collapse. In a separate incident in Kurla (West), a 63-year-old man died after a tree fell on a road near Nehru Nagar.

Across the city, the BMC received 423 complaints of tree or branch falls and 29 complaints of wall or house collapses. In Jogeshwari, seven people were injured when a tree collapsed on a house, while two others were injured in Worli in a similar mishap. (ANI)