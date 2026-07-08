A six-member Inter-ministerial Central Team (IMCT) reached Guwahati to assess flood damage in Assam for 2025-2026. The team will visit affected districts from July 8-11 and hold a wrap-up meeting with the Chief Secretary on July 10.

A high-level Inter-ministerial Central Team (IMCT) comprising six members from different Ministries of the Government of India reached Guwahati on Tuesday to visit the flood-affected districts of Assam from July 8 to 11, for an on-the-spot assessment of the flood damage during 2025 as well as 2026 till date. The team is headed by Praveen Kumar Rai, Joint Secretary (UT), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India (GoI). Other team members are Mahesh Kumar, Joint Director- FCD, DoE, Ministry of Finance, GoI; SVSP Sharma, Scientist-SF, National Remote Sensing Centre, Hyderabad; Sanjeev Kumar Suman, Director, CWC, Ministry of Jal Shakti; Prabhat Kumar, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development; and Dheeraj, Regional Officer, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

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The Central team was received by the senior officials of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Government of Assam (GoA) and headed by L Sweety Changsan, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam and Chief Executive Officer, ASDMA. It was briefed about the flood situation of the current year, along with the damage details of the last year, in an introductory meeting held in Guwahati.

District-wise Assessment Plan

The team has been divided into groups that would visit the flood-affected districts of the State from July 8th to 11th, 2026. The 1st team will visit the districts of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Biswanath (Gohpur), and the 2nd team will visit the districts of Cachar, Bajali and Chirang from 8th to 11th July, 2026.

Final Briefing with State Officials

Further, the team will wrap up the details with the Chief Secretary, Govt. of Assam and other senior-most officials of the Government of Assam on July 10 at Janata Bhawan, Dispur.

The meeting was also attended by Parag Kumar Kakaty, ACS, Addl. Secretary and Addl. CEO, ASDMA, Alakananda Medhi, ACS, State Project Coordinator, ASDMA, Pankaj Chamua, ACS, Dy. Secretary, Revenue & Disaster Management Department and other senior officials of R&DM Department and ASDMA. (ANI)