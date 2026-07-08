The CRPF is providing a robust security grid and humanitarian services for the Amarnath Yatra 2026. A mobile health camp at Chanderkote offers 24/7 medical aid to pilgrims, who have expressed high satisfaction with the arrangements.

As the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026 continues in full swing, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has taken a lead role in ensuring the safety and well-being of devotees through a robust security grid and dedicated humanitarian services along the National Highway-44. Personnel of the CRPF are carrying out continuous Road Opening Party (ROP) operations to maintain a seamless security blanket on the highway.

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Beyond their primary security duties, the 84th Battalion of the CRPF has established a Mobile Health Camp at Chanderkote in the Ramban district, providing round-the-clock medical care to pilgrims and locals alike. Functioning under the supervision of Commandant CRPF 84 Battalion, N Ranbir Singh, the dedicated medical team led by Senior Medical Officer Dr Anantha Krishnan, Paramedical staff equipped with an Advanced Life Saving ambulance and life-saving medicine, is delivering prompt healthcare services, reflecting the CRPF's commitment to both the safety and well-being of Yatris throughout their pilgrimage.

CRPF Medical Officer Details Healthcare Support

Talking to ANI about the facilities, Dr Anantha Krishnan said, "Our primary role is protection. Alongside that, our medical team has been stationed at the Chanderkote Langar point since July 2nd. We provide emergency oxygen support and treat 20 to 30 pilgrims daily for issues like fever, dehydration, and high-altitude sickness. Devotees are very satisfied with the coordination between the District Administration, J&K Police, and CRPF."

Pilgrims Praise Security and Medical Facilities

The pilgrims, arriving from different parts of the country, have expressed high satisfaction with the security and healthcare facilities. Jitender Bohra, a pilgrim from Delhi, said, "The facilities here are very good. The CRPF is supporting us and helping us a lot. We have no problems with security, and the health facilities are excellent. The administration and the army are doing a great job for the pilgrims."

Anil, a devotee from Uttar Pradesh on his fourth pilgrimage, echoed these sentiments, saying, "This is my fourth time on the Amarnath Yatra. Every time I come, I find excellent facilities provided by the Army, BSF, and CRPF. The medical services and food arrangements are very good."

Sanjay Kushwaha, a pilgrim from Madhya Pradesh, urged fellow citizens to ignore misinformation regarding the yatra. "There are great facilities here. I want to tell people not to believe rumours on social media. The military and CRPF are very helpful. My registration and ID card process were completed very quickly. Everyone should come for the pilgrimage with patience and enjoy the experience," he said.

Yatra Monitored with Digital Surveillance

On July 3, the 57-day pilgrimage commenced, which is being heavily monitored using digital surveillance and RFID tracking systems to ensure crowd management and safety. The annual yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 28, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan. (ANI)