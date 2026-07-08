Due to persistent heavy rainfall, authorities in Shivamogga have closed all educational institutions in Hosanagara Taluk for Wednesday. Similar precautionary measures were taken in Belagavi and Sagar taluk to ensure student safety amid the downpour.

The authorities in Shivamogga have ordered the closure of all educational institutions across Hosanagara Taluk for Wednesday, in light of the persistent heavy rainfall impacting the region. The decision was taken as a necessary precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of the student population. Under the powers granted by Sections 26, 30, and 34 of the Disaster Management Act, the administration has officially declared a holiday for all the Anganwadi Centres, schools, and Pre-University (PU) Colleges. Educational institutions have been directed to hold the lectures, which were to be held on the said holiday, on the following general holidays and adjust them.

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Closures in Belagavi District

Earlier on Tuesday, District Collector Mohammad Roshan declared a holiday for all Anganwadi centres, primary schools and high schools in Nippani and Khanapur taluks, as well as in Belagavi city and rural areas amid heavy rainfall. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students amid continuous rains and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

For the last 34 days, rain has continued in the region, including Khanna pura and other taluks in Belagavi District, which is causing tension in the low areas. That is the reason the district administration has taken the decision to remain school shut, including Anganwadi, for the safety of kids and students.

Holiday Declared in Sagar Taluk

As a precautionary measure, a holiday has also been declared today for all Anganwadi centres, primary and high schools in Sagar taluk of the Malnad region. On the instructions of the Tahsildar, the Block Education Officer of Sagar issued the holiday order.

Officials said the decision was taken keeping in mind student welfare, given the cold winds and heavy rain in and around Sagar taluk. They have also been directed to make up for the holiday in the coming days. (ANI)