Bengaluru has emerged as the leading hub for India's youngest founders, with 21 entrepreneurs featured on the Avendus Wealth - Hurun India U30 List 2026, a significant jump from 7 last year, according to Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge.

Bengaluru is now the leading hub for India's youngest founders, with 21 entrepreneurs from the city featuring on the Avendus Wealth - Hurun India U30 List 2026, up from just 7 last year, Priyank Kharge, Minister of Home, e-Governance, Electronics, IT & BT, Government of Karnataka, said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Kharge cited the report to highlight a broader shift in India's innovation landscape. According to the Avendus Wealth - Hurun India U30 List 2026, which recognises 102 exceptional leaders aged 30 and under, 18 of the companies on the list are headquartered in Bengaluru -- the highest for any city in the country.

The list brings together first-generation founders building ventures valued at USD 25 million or more and next-generation leaders driving family-owned businesses valued at USD 50 million or more.

"The list reflects how Bengaluru continues to lead from the front," Kharge said. "This is a testament to Bengaluru's entrepreneurial spirit, world-class talent and collaborative innovation ecosystem."

Pivot Towards DeepTech and HardTech

The report points to a clear pivot toward DeepTech and HardTech. One in four entrants on this year's list -- 27 founders -- come from DeepTech and HardTech sectors, including AI & ML (8), EV & Auto Components (7), SpaceTech (6), Aerospace & Defence (4) and Cybersecurity (2).

The number of entrepreneurs from AI and Machine Learning ventures has nearly doubled this year to 8, while SpaceTech features 6 founders across Pixxel, Digantara and Apolink.

The Automobile & Auto Components sector also doubled to 7 entrants, with all new entrants focused on electric vehicles or components.

Kharge said this shift aligns with Karnataka's focus on building globally competitive companies. "As we continue to invest in deeptech, R&D, skilling and founder-friendly policies, our focus remains on ensuring that Karnataka is the best place for ambitious entrepreneurs to build globally competitive companies," he said.

A Younger, More Diverse Cohort

The U30 cohort is also getting younger and more diverse. The average age is 28, and 84% are first-generation entrepreneurs. At just 20, Onkar Singh Batra of Apolink and Dhravya Shah of Supermemory are the youngest entrants this year.

Non-metro cities account for 40 founders, showing the widening geographic base.

The cumulative valuation of companies represented on the list stands at INR 2.9 lakh crore, and collectively the U30 entrepreneurs employ more than 75,000 people. The top 10 U30-led companies have raised over USD 3.5 billion, led by Zepto and BharatPe.

"Congratulations to all the young founders shaping the future from Karnataka," Kharge said, adding that the state will continue to strengthen infrastructure for deeptech and hardware innovation. (ANI)