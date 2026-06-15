A viral video shows a ticket examiner (TTE) forcing a young woman off a train at night during heavy rain, allegedly for travelling without a ticket. The incident has sparked a heated debate on social media, with users divided over whether the TTE's action was justified or excessively harsh given the circumstances.

A video showing a ticket examiner’s strict action against a young woman has left people on social media asking whether it was the right thing to do. A young woman was requested to get off a train by a TTE when it was raining heavily at night. In the 13-second video, a TTE was seen instructing a young woman with bags to get off the train while standing in the doorway of a train coach. The ticket checker took this measure since it was alleged in the widely shared post that she was going without a legal ticket.

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“Train TICKET CHECKER seen forcing young girl off Train at midnight during heavy rain over missing ticket," the caption of the viral post read.

The woman first exits the train as directed, as can be seen in the video. But she tried to get back into the coach, most likely after realising how much rain was falling outside. She was forced to leave the train with her luggage after the ticket inspector seemed to forbid her from boarding again.

Notably, neither the location of the event nor the circumstances leading up to it are disclosed in the video. Additionally, it is still unknown if the woman had broken any laws or was travelling without a ticket.

As soon as the video appeared on social media, it started to receive conflicting responses. Many commenters supported the ticket examiner, claiming that it is the duty of train authorities to enforce regulations. Others said that, considering the time and weather, she may have been forgiven.

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Social Media Reacts

“I think as per the railway rules, you can’t deboard a female at night even if she doesn’t have a ticket. You can place challan," said a user.

Another quipped, “He is, unfortunately, doing his job. We have seen them doing the same with young men, old people and even students."

“He is just doing his Job, nothing is wrong here, stop creating issue out of everything, not everything is Kalesh, people know what their responsibility is and they should be responsible for their consequences," a different person shared.