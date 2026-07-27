Opposition floor leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, are meeting to decide their strategy for the Parliament session. They plan to protest police action on students and demand a discussion on the NEET paper leak controversy.

Opposition floor leaders are scheduled to hold a crucial meeting at the office of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, in Parliament House to deliberate on their floor strategy for the ongoing session. The high-level meeting will see the participation of prominent leaders including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Other senior leaders present in the meeting included Saugat Roy (TMC), Mahua Manjhi (JMM), Ramji Lal Suman (SP), P. Sandosh Kumar (CPI), and senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh.

Opposition Plans Protest Over Police Action

Ahead of the Parliament session, the political atmosphere remains charged with Opposition MPs set to stage a protest at Makar Dwar at 10:40 AM against the police action on student protestors.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, "Was Narendra Modi asleep for 12 years? Was his Govt asleep? Why was this not brought earlier? Today, the question is about brutality on youth Jantar, something that was not done even by the British has been done by the Modi Govt. Answer that first. They should respond to Rahul Gandhi's letter...Will we forgive such a guilty government and not let demand answer from them?..."

Demands for Accountability Over Pellet Gun Use

TMC MP Sagarika Ghose, who has submitted a Rule 267 notice over the alleged use of pellet guns on students, and Raja Ram (BSP) were also in attendance. Speaking to ANI, Sagarika Ghose said, "There is a really important and serious issue before the Govt. Pellet guns were used on unarmed youth who were protesting peacefully. There are reports that 7 rounds of pellet guns were fired at Connaught Place. A youth sustained injuries in his eyes and lost his vision in that eye. This is a really serious and dangerous issue...If lethal or semi-lethal guns are used against peaceful protests, what does it mean? This is a direct attack on democracy. HM, PM will have to take accountability. They will have to answer as to how pellet gun was used against unarmed youth. Who ordered it? Who authorised it? Home Minister will have to give a clarification..."

"We want an apology on behalf of the Prime Minister and Home Minister; we want to know exactly who authorised the use of pellet guns on unarmed peaceful youth protesters," she added.

Focus on NEET Controversy and Parliamentary Agenda

The meeting comes ahead of the government's scheduled introduction of 'The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026' in the Lok Sabha today. The Opposition is expected to demand a detailed discussion on the NEET paper leak controversy and seek accountability regarding police action on student protestors. With the Monsoon Session of Parliament entering its second week on Monday, the Opposition moved adjournment motions in the Lok Sabha and suspension of business notices in the Rajya Sabha, demanding an urgent discussion on the alleged police action against students during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' protest over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak issue. (ANI)