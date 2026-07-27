The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, has sparked debate in Parliament. While the Opposition calls for thorough scrutiny to protect the innocent, BJP members have welcomed the legislation as a strong deterrent against paper leaks.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 which is to be introduced in Parliament, drew mixed reactions from the Opposition and treasury benches on Monday, with Opposition MPs calling for greater scrutiny of its provisions, while BJP members welcomed the proposed legislation as a strong deterrent against paper leaks and examination malpractices.

Opposition Demands Scrutiny

JMM MP Mahua Maji said the Bill should be thoroughly debated and scrutinised to ensure that its provisions do not lead to further irregularities or penalise innocent people. "A debate is certainly appropriate; we want to debate every single bill. However, we have observed that the ruling party often avoids holding debates altogether, or if they do hold them, they simply proceed according to their own wishes. Therefore, we need to scrutinise the provisions they have included and assess whether they might lead to future irregularities," Maji said.

"We want to examine this closely because, in the past, we received assurances that paper leaks would not occur. This is not the first time; it has happened repeatedly. Given the students' protests, we want to ensure that students do not have to face such harassment in the future," she added.

Maji also questioned why the government did not engage with protesting students earlier, alleging that students had demonstrated peacefully for 22 days before announcing a march to Parliament. "Before the parliamentary session began, students had been protesting peacefully for 22 days. Why didn't the government engage with them then?... When the parliamentary session finally commenced, the students--having received no hearing--announced plans to march to Parliament. Upon their arrival, they were met with lathi charges and tear gas shells," she said.

She said the government should consult the Opposition while framing the legislation and ensure that students do not face harassment in the future. "Now that the government has finally agreed to draft a bill, there must be no flaws in it. By consulting the opposition, a bill should be crafted that ensures no innocent person is punished in the future," Maji said.

Congress MP Phulo Devi Netam termed the proposed legislation a timely step and said the issue of recurring paper leaks had been raised due to concerns over students' futures. "The move is timely and correct. The BJP government has finally taken note of this issue--specifically the recurring problem of paper leaks--which is now being vigorously debated," Netam said.

"The crucial question is: who created this crisis in the first place? It was a matter concerning the students' future, marked by repeated paper leaks. It is inappropriate for the BJP government to engage in counter-accusations regarding this. The students have certainly won, as their demand for justice has been met," she added.

BJP Welcomes Bill as Strong Deterrent

Meanwhile, BJP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal welcomed the Bill, saying it would introduce stringent penalties against organised groups involved in cheating and paper leaks. "I would like to thank the PM for personally stepping forward to discuss the issue of paper leaks with students and engaging in a direct dialogue with them. A new bill is being introduced to curb copying, cheating, and paper leaks, and to impose stringent penalties on the organised gangs that engage in such activities and jeopardise students' futures," Mittal said.

He said the proposed legislation would provide for a 10-year prison term and a fine of Rs 10 crore to create a strong deterrent against examination malpractices. "Provisions are being made for a 10-year prison term and a fine of Rs 10 crore to create such a strong deterrent that no mafia element would even dare to attempt such acts. This reflects the PM's vision; I am confident that the bill will be passed in the House and implemented soon," Mittal said.

Mittal also highlighted the high-powered committee constituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to examine the recent examination-related issues. "Additionally, the PM has constituted a high-powered committee to investigate the recent incident; it is chaired by a former ISRO chief and includes other highly senior officials. This demonstrates the PM's resolve to ensure a thorough investigation--one that leaves no gaps, leads to the swift apprehension of the guilty, and ensures they are punished as quickly as possible through fast-track courts," he said.

Furthermore, BJP MP Shashank Mani Tripathi described the legislation as a "meaningful proposal" and said the government had taken steps to protect the interests of students. "This is a meaningful proposal, and we recognise the nationwide curiosity regarding how we can secure the future of our children and students under this bill; at the same time, I believe the entire country has witnessed that we truly protect our students," Tripathi said.

He also criticised the Opposition over its response to the proposed legislation and defended the government's record on examination reforms. "I condemn the tears being shed by the opposition. If one examines their track record--which will be exposed in the House today--it becomes evident that no one has undertaken the kind of work we have done since the NTA's inception," he said.

Tripathi further accused the Opposition of politicising the issue, saying, "We should not frame this in terms of 'mine versus yours'--that is precisely the problem with the opposition. The opposition now sees that their voice is not gaining traction in the House and that many MPs are breaking away from their fold; unsettled by this, they have resorted to such divisive rhetoric."

Bill's Background and Context

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, amid heightened concerns over paper leaks and examination irregularities, particularly following the NEET-UG 2026 controversy. The Bill will be introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh.

Following its introduction, the Minister is scheduled to move that the Bill be taken into consideration and passed by the House.

The development comes as Parliament enters the second week of the Monsoon Session amid heightened political tensions over examination irregularities, following the 37-day-long CJP student agitation at Jantar Mantar that was withdrawn after the government assured protesters of action on their demands. The developments also follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a high-powered task force on examination reforms headed by technology expert Nandan Nilekani and the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid nationwide student protests over examination irregularities. (ANI)