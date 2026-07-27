Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi questioned the new exam bill's effectiveness, alleging the Centre is shielding the corrupt. He also hit out at the government for its silence on the alleged police action against students during recent protests.

Gogoi Questions Bill's Efficacy, Alleges Govt Shielding Corrupt

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday questioned the effectiveness of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, alleging that no legal amendment would succeed unless the government acted against those responsible for corruption in the examination system. He also accused the Centre of failing to clarify the alleged police action against students during the July 20 protests. Speaking to reporters ahead of the introduction of the Bill in the Lok Sabha, Gogoi said, "Until the government wants to shield and protect those involved in this corruption, to what extent will this amendment actually be effective? Just recently, a court acquitted an individual because the investigation had not been conducted properly; that speaks volumes."

Questioning the Centre's commitment to education reforms, the Congress leader alleged that the government was pursuing an ideological agenda instead of addressing systemic issues. "I do not believe the PM is serious about reforming the education system, because the RSS aims to take over India's entire educational framework--installing their own people as Vice-Chancellors and Principals and placing them within the education department. Consequently, the government has yet to take any concrete steps demonstrating a genuine desire for reform in the education sector; furthermore, there has been no clarification from the government regarding the assault on students that took place on July 20th," Gogoi said.

Bill Follows NEET-UG Controversy

His remarks came ahead of the government's scheduled introduction of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to strengthen the legal framework against paper leaks and examination malpractices following the nationwide controversy over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Opposition Chalks Out Floor Strategy

The statement also came as Opposition floor leaders convened a strategy meeting in Parliament House under the chairmanship of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC's Saugata Roy, JMM's Mahua Manjhi, SP's Ramji Lal Suman, CPI's P Sandosh Kumar, and senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh attended the meeting to chalk out the Opposition's floor strategy for the ongoing Monsoon Session.

Ahead of the House proceedings, Opposition MPs also planned a protest at Makar Dwar against the alleged police action on student protesters during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march. The Opposition has demanded a detailed discussion on the NEET paper leak controversy and sought accountability for the alleged use of force against students, making the issue one of the key flashpoints as Parliament entered the second week of the Monsoon Session. (ANI)