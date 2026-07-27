Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the new anti-paper leak bill's purpose, citing unverified reports of FIRs against student protestors in Bihar and West Bengal. Her remarks come as the Centre is set to introduce the bill in the Monsoon Session.

Priyanka Questions Bill Amid Alleged FIRs

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday questioned the purpose of the new anti-paper leak bill if students are allegedly still being targeted with FIRs. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, the Congress General Secretary mentioned receiving unverified reports of continued police action against students in Bihar and West Bengal following the NEET and CBSE examination protests. "I have heard that FIRs are still being filed against students in Bihar and Bengal. I have heard this, it's not verified yet. So, I mean... what's the point then?" Gandhi remarked.

Her comments come just ahead of the Monsoon Session, where the Centre is scheduled to introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha.

Opposition Protests in Parliament

Meanwhile, ahead of the Parliament session, the political atmosphere remains charged with Opposition MPs staging a protest at Makar Dwar against the police action on student protestors. Opposition MPs have moved adjournment motions in the Lok Sabha and suspension of business notices in the Rajya Sabha, demanding an urgent discussion on the alleged police action against students during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' protest over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak issue. The matter is expected to emerge as one of the key flashpoints in both Houses alongside the government's legislative agenda.

Govt Forms High-Powered Task Force

The notices come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the constitution of a high-powered task force on examination reforms under the leadership of technology expert Nandan Nilekani, following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination. The task force has been mandated to recommend technology-driven and structural reforms to strengthen transparency and credibility in examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). (ANI)