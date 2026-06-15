A video from Gorakhpur Zoo showing an elephant receiving a fruit-filled ice block went viral for an unintended reason. Viewers focused on a chain on the elephant's leg, sparking widespread concern and questions about the animal's welfare, which overshadowed the zoo's "summer management" initiative.

Videos showing an elephant at Gorakhpur Zoo in Uttar Pradesh being offered a giant fruit-filled ice block have gone viral on social media, with viewers focusing less on the frozen treat and more on a chain visible on one of the animal's legs. Dr. Yogesh Pratap of Gorakhpur Zoo posted the videos as part of the zoo's "summer management" initiatives. A zoo employee can be seen in the films setting a big block of honey-flavored ice with fruit embedded in it in front of the elephant.

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Before using its leg to shatter the ice block, the elephant seemed reluctant. After that, it may be seen selecting and consuming the fruits that are stuck in the ice. Providing commentary in the video, Dr Pratap explained the purpose of the frozen treat and the elephant's reaction to it.

“At first, he seemed surprised and wondered how he would eat it because it was cold. Then he found his own way, broke it with his feet, and calmly picked out the fruits one by one to eat,” Dr Pratap said in the video, translated from Hindi. But a lot of the conversation in the comments section focused on the chain that was fastened to one of the elephant's legs, with many people wondering why the animal was chained.

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How Did Social Media React?

One person wrote, "So sad to be tied in chains," while another questioned, "Why chains?"

Others contended that the video's intended message was overwhelmed by the restraint.

One comment said, "This poor elephant should be in a forest or wildlife sanctuary without chains."

Another individual added, "Please don't chain him." The visible chain became the main topic of discussion online, with many viewers voicing concerns about the elephant's health and demanding an explanation from the zoo, even though the video was uploaded to demonstrate the steps being taken to help animals cope with the summer heat.