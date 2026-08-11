Amid an IMD orange alert, continuous heavy rains in Shimla have triggered landslides and road damage, causing fear among residents. The Shimla Municipal Corporation has initiated emergency works at vulnerable locations to prevent further damage.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, continuous rain over the past 24 hours has triggered landslides and other rain-related incidents in Shimla, raising concerns among residents in vulnerable areas.

The Shimla Municipal Corporation has said it is prepared to deal with emergencies and has begun urgent works at vulnerable locations. The continuing rainfall has once again highlighted the vulnerability of several parts of Shimla to landslides, road damage, drainage-related problems and slope instability, with residents in affected areas seeking prompt preventive and relief measures from the authorities.

Residents Express Fear Amid Damage

A landslide was reported in the Cemetery area of Sanjauli (Shimla), disrupting the road leading to the cemetery, although no major damage was reported. In another incident in the Vikas Nagar area, a portion of the road reportedly gave way, putting a nearby house at risk and leaving several residents concerned about their safety.

Speaking to ANI, Prem Sagar, a resident and owner of the affected house, said he had repeatedly approached authorities over the condition of the road and the threat to his building, but alleged that timely action was not taken. "This is the main road of lower Vikas Nagar. The road was constructed with a lot of effort and heavy vehicles have been using it. Heavy machinery is also parked here. I had written to the authorities and requested them to take action, but no action was taken," Sagar said.

He said he subsequently approached officials, including the Junior Engineer (JE), and repeatedly raised concerns about the safety of the building. "I personally went to the JE and submitted an application. I was told that something would be done, but nothing happened. The road has been here for about a year, and now water is flowing onto it. The road is full of water, and it has become dangerous," he said.

Sagar said the condition had forced his family to leave the house temporarily. "I don't live here now. I have shifted to another house as the building is in danger. Last night, the whole family left. We are living in fear. We don't know what to do or where to go, and how we will manage our basic needs," he said.

He appealed to the government to take immediate steps to prevent further damage and ensure the safety of residents. "We request the government to do something about the damage and take immediate action," Sagar said.

Another resident, Kamla, alleged that her family had been facing leakage for some time but adequate action was not taken. "We had been facing leakage for quite some time, but not much action was taken. Now that the damage has occurred, work is being done," she said.

Kamla said the situation had become frightening for families living in the affected area. "We are living in fear. The people living around us keep telling us to leave. We have suffered considerable damage. Even the doors have been broken, and we are unable to use the kitchen outside," she said.

She added that the family had been struggling to remove accumulated water from the house. "Since then, we have been taking out water repeatedly. Yesterday, even our water pipe broke. My entire family lives here, including my brother-in-law and sister-in-law. There is a danger to everyone," Kamla said.

She said the family was unable to sleep properly at night due to fear. "We did not sleep at night because of fear. We could come here only in the morning. Work is being carried out now, and we want the authorities to complete it as soon as possible. A tarpaulin has also been put up as a temporary measure," she said.

Mayor Assures Emergency Response

Shimla Municipal Corporation Mayor Surinder Chauhan said the civic body was prepared to deal with emergencies and had initiated urgent work at vulnerable locations. Chauhan said he received information about the situation through a video message and immediately visited the site.

"I received a message last night about the situation. One of the persons was a councillor, and the other was a local resident. I received the information and came to the area today," he said.

He said emergency approval had been obtained and work started with the help of a contractor and municipal staff. "I started the work immediately and obtained approval for emergency works. The contractor has also been engaged. My colleagues and staff are present here," Chauhan said.

Chauhan said the work at the vulnerable site was expected to be completed within seven to 10 days, given the seriousness of the situation. "It is very dangerous, and the entire block is at risk. That is why I started the work immediately so that there is no loss. I have to complete it within seven to 10 days," he said.

The Mayor said the Municipal Corporation had taken precautionary measures in view of the rainfall and had been clearing drains and other water channels as part of its monsoon preparedness. "Rain is a difficult time. We pray to God that there should be no loss. Rain happens, but there should be no damage," Chauhan said.

He added that the civic body had already undertaken routine monsoon preparedness work and was simultaneously attending to emergency situations. "The Municipal Corporation is fully prepared. We have opened and cleaned drains, nallahs and other water channels. This is our routine work every year. Along with this, wherever emergency work is required, we have also started that work simultaneously," Chauhan said.

Chauhan also said he would visit Vijaynagar, where a landslide-related issue has been reported, and inspect the situation on the ground. (ANI)