A child threw a stone at a sleeping stray dog in Connaught Place while parents walked away. The viral clip has sparked a debate on empathy and parenting.

A video from Delhi's Connaught Place has started a conversation about empathy, parenting, and the values children grow up with.

The clip shows a stray dog lying peacefully on the pavement, seemingly asleep and not bothering anyone. Moments later, a young child walks past the animal, picks up a stone, and throws it at the dog. The startled dog immediately gets up, while the child walks away.

What has drawn even greater criticism is the reaction of the adults accompanying the child. They appear to walk away without correcting the child's behavior.

Social Media Questions Parenting, Empathy

The clip quickly spread across social media, prompting a discussion that extended far beyond the incident itself. Many users argued that children are not born cruel and that compassion towards animals must be taught at home.

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Several commenters said the episode reflected the role parents play in shaping a child's behaviour. They said moments like these present an opportunity to teach empathy rather than ignore harmful actions.

Others pointed out that stray animals are often subjected to unnecessary harassment despite posing no threat. They said children should be encouraged to respect all living beings and understand that animals can experience fear and pain.

The video has drawn widespread criticism, with many calling on parents to take responsibility for their children's actions.