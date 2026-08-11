The ED opposed bail for Al Falah University's Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui in Delhi HC, arguing tuition fees collected via fraudulent NAAC accreditation claims are proceeds of crime. The agency also cited his money laundering cases and a Red Fort blast link.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, while opposing the bail plea of Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, argued that the tuition fees collected from students of Al Falah University constitute proceeds of crime, as the fees were allegedly collected based on fraudulent claims regarding NAAC accreditation. The ED made the submissions before the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

Al Falah University is the institution where some of the accused in the Red Fort blast case were employed as faculty members in the medical department. Several people were killed in the blast. The ED also submitted that accused Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui has lost his right to bail following the Red Fort blast incident in November 2025.

ED Outlines Case in High Court

Justice Saurabh Banerjee heard the arguments advanced by Senior Advocate Zoheb Hossain, appearing for the ED, on the merits of the case and the material against the accused as per the chargesheet filed by the agency. The matter has now been listed for hearing the arguments of the senior counsel appearing for Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui.

Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui has moved the High Court through Advocate Talib Mustafa. Senior Advocate Hossain, along with Advocate Pranjal Tripathi, argued that Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui has cases against him and does not have clean antecedents. The ED submitted that he has been named in two money laundering cases and has already been chargesheeted. Arguments on the charge have been pending since January 2026 on the part of the accused.

The senior counsel for the ED submitted that there is material to show that Rs 159 crore was allegedly siphoned off. It was also submitted that all three children of the accused are settled in Dubai.

Probe Reveals Siphoning of Funds, Overseas Investments

Earlier, the ED had filed a reply to the interim bail application, stating that the accused was the "principal architect" and beneficiary of the tuition fees collected on the basis of fraudulent NAAC accreditation claims.

In its reply, the ED stated that the investigation findings established that the accused was the principal architect and beneficiary of a financial regime that facilitated the collection of funds in the form of tuition fees, allegedly generated through fraudulent claims regarding the university's NAAC accreditation, false UGC 12(B) claims and alleged deception of the NMC and DMER, Haryana. The agency alleged that the funds were subsequently diverted into family-owned concerns and overseas investments.

Dubai Firm and Fund Transfers Under Scanner

The ED also stated that the accused exercised control over an entity named Jasma Jewellers LLC in Dubai. A document titled "VerifyContract.aspx", which is a Share Transfer Agreement dated June 12, 2023, was recovered from the accused's mobile phone. The document allegedly reveals that the company was initially incorporated with Jawad holding a 30 per cent shareholding and Usma Akhtar holding a 70 per cent shareholding. Jawad's shareholding was subsequently transferred to his son, Afham Ahmad Siddiqui, the ED said.

The investigating agency further said that Jawad transferred funds to Afham Ahmad Siddiqui, which were subsequently invested in Jasma Jewellers LLC. An amount of AED 1,50,000 was transferred as a gift to Afham's bank account. The agency said it was noticed that the funds were further invested in Jasma Jewellers LLC as personal investments by Afham Ahmad Siddiqui from the same bank account.

Funds Routed Through Family-Owned Companies

The ED further said that the proceeds of crime generated from Al-Falah University, trust and college were allegedly routed through related parties, namely Amla Enterprises LLP, Karkun Constructions Developers and Diyala Construction and Developers Pvt Ltd, which were owned by his wife, children and trusted employees but allegedly ultimately controlled by him. The agency alleged that the money was transferred from India abroad and invested in businesses and movable and immovable properties overseas.

"Thus, as Managing Trustee and Chancellor, he abused his fiduciary duties by using charitable and educational institutions as instruments for personal, family and commercial benefit, in violation of statutory obligations," the ED said.

On June 9, the Saket District Court rejected two pleas filed by Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui seeking interim bail on the grounds of ailments suffered by his wife, who is undergoing cancer treatment. Subsequently, he was granted three days' custody parole by the High Court. (ANI)