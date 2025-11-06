A viral Reddit post has exposed large-scale fake toothpaste factories in Delhi and Kashmir. These operations produce counterfeit versions of popular brands like Colgate and Sensodyne with nearly identical packaging.

A viral Reddit post has left social media users stunned after revealing how fake toothpaste factories were running across Delhi and Kashmir, producing counterfeit versions of household brands like Colgate, Sensodyne, and Close-Up complete with identical-looking tubes, boxes, and stickers.

The post paints a disturbing picture ordinary people unknowingly brushing their teeth with fake paste mixed in shady backroom factories.

“Imagine brushing your teeth every morning thinking it’s Colgate… but it’s literally some random paste made in a godown,” the Reddit user wrote.

Fake Toothpaste, Real Problem

The viral post referenced recent police raids in Delhi and Baramulla, Kashmir, where authorities busted large-scale counterfeit operations. Officers found fake Colgate and Sensodyne tubes that looked exactly like the originals but lacked key ingredients like fluoride and proper labeling, posing serious health risks.

It wasn’t just toothpaste. During the same investigation, police seized fake ENO packets and Gold Flake cigarettes, all being made in bulk for unsuspecting consumers.

“This isn’t just about fooling big brands,” the post continued. “It’s about risking people’s health for a few extra rupees. The scary part? It happens every day — and nobody talks about it.”

‘Everything Has a Duplicate Now’

The Reddit post quickly went viral, gathering hundreds of comments from users who said they weren’t surprised — just tired. Many described India’s growing “duplicate economy,” where counterfeit goods have quietly crept into daily life.

“It’s not just fake toothpaste anymore,” one commenter wrote. “Fake degrees, fake followers, fake influencers, fake jobs. Everything has a duplicate now — even people.”

The post ended with a warning that struck a chord:

“Next time you buy something — even toothpaste — check the label, the batch number, and the store. Because in India, you never know when a ‘Colgate smile’ might actually come from a fake factory.”

Netizens Share Their Experiences

The comment section was full of users sharing eerily similar stories.

One wrote, “My dad always avoided certain shops saying they sell fake stuff. We used to laugh at him — now I think he was right.”

Another added, “When I was a kid, even Parle-G biscuits tasted different from city to city. Who knows if some of them were fake?”

Some users pointed out the real problem, you can’t tell the difference anymore.

“The packaging looks identical. How are we even supposed to know what’s real and what’s not?”

Others spoke about fake dairy and food items.

“The first time I ate paneer in Delhi, I couldn’t tell it was fake until I tasted it. It looked real, smelled real — but it wasn’t,” said one user.