A video from Mumbai's Lokhandwala is making the rounds online and it perfectly sums up the chaos of city traffic and a lack of civic sense. The clip shows a woman who parked her car right in the middle of the road, partially blocking a lane and forcing a bus to squeeze its way around. A local resident, frustrated with the gridlock, confronted her, and the video of the incident quickly went viral.

The car, parked at an angle, left little space for other vehicles to move. What followed was a scene all too familiar to Mumbaikars, honking cars, impatient drivers, and a long line of stuck traffic.

Netizens Lose Patience

The video was posted on Reddit, where hundreds of users chimed in, sharing their own experiences with "entitled" drivers.

One user wrote, "Tired of such entitled people. Last week, one lady parked her car in the middle of the square near Prashant Corner in Nerul and went to buy sweets. Traffic was stopped for 15-20 minutes from all sides."

Another added, "That place is a nightmare in the evening. Everyone stops, parks, and blocks the road. Absolute disregard for others."

A third user summed it up bluntly. "Absolute lack of civic sense — and probably common sense too."

Several others pointed out that Lokhandwala's narrow lanes and high traffic volume make parking chaos a daily headache.

"People who drive there regularly park responsibly, but some bad apples ruin it for everyone," one comment read.

Another user said they had seen similar scenes in Thakur Complex, where cars are left anywhere with zero concern for traffic flow.