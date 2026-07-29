A woman's viral social media post asks comedian Samay Raina to restore her fiancé's winning moment from "India's Got Latent 2." The victory was allegedly edited out of the final episode, causing disappointment. Her appeal, made to preserve a cherished memory, gained widespread online support from users who urged the clip's release.

A heartfelt social media post by a woman requesting comedian and content creator Samay Raina to restore her fiancé's winning moment from India's Got Latent 2 has struck a chord with internet users. The emotional message, which quickly gained traction online, claims that a significant part of her fiancé's appearance on the popular comedy talent show was removed from the final edit, leaving him disappointed despite winning the round.

According to the viral post, the woman's fiancé had participated in an episode of India's Got Latent 2 and emerged as the winner during the recording. However, when the episode was released, the portion highlighting his victory was allegedly missing, prompting her to publicly appeal to Raina for help.

In her post, she wrote: “You made him sad. He was so happy after winning, but when the episode came out, that moment wasn't there. Please upload his winning clip if possible. It would mean a lot to him.”

The woman clarified that her request was not driven by fame or publicity. Instead, she said she simply wanted her fiancé to relive a special memory that meant a great deal to him. She explained that he had eagerly waited for the episode to release, only to discover that the segment celebrating his achievement had been omitted from the final cut.

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Keshav Responds With Humor

Bhumika's fiancé, Keshav—popularly known online as Sarcaster—also reacted to the episode with his trademark humor. Sharing a video on X, he quipped, "I won Latent, but at what cost."

In the clip, Bhumika asks him, "Baby, why are you so sad? You're on Latent now too."

Responding jokingly, Keshav says, "Jab hamari baari aai famous hone ki to Netflix ki jagah members only par episode release kar diya. Shraddha Kapoor se video call bhi reh gai." (Just when it was my turn to become famous, the episode was released as a members-only video instead of on Netflix. I even missed out on a video call with Shraddha Kapoor.)

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He then went on to reveal that the segment showing him winning the episode had been edited out of the final release, leaving viewers unable to see his victory.

Friends and Viewers Question Missing Winning Scene

The incident also drew reactions from Bhumika's friends and several viewers online. One of her friends expressed disappointment over the missing segment, questioning why Keshav's winning moment had been left out of the final cut.

In a post on X, the friend wrote, “I was so hyped for Samay's episode! My friend Bhumika's fiancé literally went there and WON, but they edited out his entire winning clip?! Everyone was waiting to see that moment, and we got zero payoff. Why Samay, why?”

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The post resonated with many users, with several echoing similar sentiments and hoping the deleted winning clip would eventually be released.

The post has since generated widespread discussion across social media, with many praising the woman's sincerity and hoping her request reaches Samay Raina. At the time of writing, Samay Raina has not publicly responded to the appeal, and there has been no confirmation on whether the omitted clip will be released.

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