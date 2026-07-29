A woman's search for a weekend getaway in the Philippines took a hilarious turn after she accidentally tried to book a stay at a women's detention facility instead of a hotel, sparking online laughter.

A woman's search for a weekend getaway in the Philippines took a hilarious turn after she accidentally tried to book a stay at a women's detention facility instead of a hotel, sparking online laughter. The traveller, who was planning a trip to Baguio City, mistakenly landed on the official social media page of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Baguio City Jail Female Dormitory, believing it to be a hotel or rental accommodation. Assuming the property accepted guests, she sent a message asking whether any rooms were available for the weekend.

The confusion was cleared up when the jail staff responded with a polite reply, "Ma'am, this is a jail for women."

Embarrassed by the mix-up, the woman immediately apologised for her mistake.

With the traveller's permission, the BJMP later shared screenshots of the exchange on its official Facebook page, pairing them with a light-hearted reminder that its facilities are correctional institutions not vacation accommodations.

The bureau also emphasised that although the facility is not a hotel, it remains committed to maintaining safe, secure and sanitary living conditions for people in its custody, in keeping with its official mandate.

The interaction quickly gained traction online, with social media users praising both the traveller for laughing off the blunder and the jail authorities for handling the situation with humour and courtesy.

One user joked, "Complimentary breakfast, lunch & dinner with sleeping uniform."

Another said, "How fun. At least the jail responded."

A third added, "Free food, board and lodging may have guards 24/7 so it's safe."

The Baguio City Jail Female Dormitory is situated along Abanao Road, near the city's police headquarters and directly opposite City Hall.