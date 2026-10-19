Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared the state's growth story on X. He highlighted how women are leading the change and how crime has dropped since 2017. The BJP government has boosted jobs and infrastructure massively, he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared a big update on X about the state's progress. He talked about women's empowerment, economic growth, new jobs, and better infrastructure. The state has seen a massive change since 2017 under the BJP government, he said.



The Chief Minister sought the blessings of Maa Siddhidatri during Navratri. He mentioned that women are playing a key role in the state's growth. They are doing this through their hard work, strong will, and confidence.



Adityanath wrote on X, “Blessed by Maa Siddhidatri, who fulfils all accomplishments, prosperity, and cherished desires, the women of Uttar Pradesh are playing a decisive role in the state's progress and prosperity through the strength of their capability, resolve, and self-confidence.”

He also quoted the Sanskrit verse “Yatra naryastu pujyante ramante tatra devatah.” Respecting women is very important for happiness, wealth, and a good life, he explained.



The Chief Minister then compared the state's condition before 2017 with the current situation. Riots, poor law and order, and crime used to make life hard for people and unsafe for women back then, he pointed out.



He stated, “After 2017, under the guidance of the honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the state's double-engine government has established a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals, along with the rule of law, transforming the state from one plagued by disturbances into a state of celebrations.”



Adityanath shared some big economic numbers as well. The state's gross state domestic product (GSDP), per-capita income, budget, and the number of working women have tripled in the last nine and a half years, he claimed. Uttar Pradesh has also received investment proposals worth more than ₹50 lakh crore, he added.



The number of large factories has gone up from 14,000 to 35,000, according to the Chief Minister. These new investments have created jobs for over 65 lakh young people. The government has also given 9.5 lakh government jobs through proper hiring. Startups in the state have jumped from just 120 to more than 24,000, he noted.



Adityanath spoke about roads and farming too. Uttar Pradesh now holds 60 per cent of India's expressway network, he said. The farming growth rate in the state has also jumped from 8 per cent to 18 per cent.



The government is fully focused on development, he promised. The administration is working hard on the vision of “Empowered Women, Prosperous Uttar Pradesh.” They want to build a developed Uttar Pradesh to help make a developed India. (ANI)