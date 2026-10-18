After a stampede at a Kolkata Durga Puja pandal killed 19, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to inspect security and safety at all pandals in Uttar Pradesh, focusing on fire safety, entry/exit points, and emergency exits.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed Police Commissioners, District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police to inspect security and safety arrangements at Durga Puja pandals, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Sunday.

The move comes after a tragedy occurred at the renowned Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata, where an overwhelming surge of devotees led to a fatal stampede that claimed 19 lives and left 25 others hospitalised.

CMO Details Safety Inspection Mandate

According to the CMO, the Chief Minister has instructed officials to inspect fire safety arrangements, examine entry and exit points and ensure adequate emergency exits at the pandals. "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to all Police Commissioners, District Magistrates, and Superintendents of Police regarding security at Durga Puja pandals. All officials must inspect fire safety arrangements at the pandals. District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police must examine the entry and exit points. Ensure that adequate arrangements are made for emergency exits. All officials must verify the electrical installations. All officials are to remain in the field," CMO stated.

Kolkata Aftermath: Arrests, SIT Probe, and Compensation

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police arrested seven people in connection with the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojonin Durgotsab Samity Durga Puja pandal. The West Bengal government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a thorough inquiry into the tragic stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, State Cabinet Minister Umesh Rai said on Sunday, terming the incident a "case of mismanagement".

The state government has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh and a government job for the next of kin of those who died, alongside Rs 5 lakh financial assistance for each of the injured.

Following the incident, the Kolkata Police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, across sensitive parts of the city for three days, effective from October 18 to October 20, to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents. (ANI)