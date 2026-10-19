UP CM Yogi Adityanath extended Vijayadashami greetings, stressing his govt's focus on rule of law. He announced that land freed from mafia in Prayagraj will be used to build homes for the poor, and urged citizens to fight social evils.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday extended warm greetings to citizens on the culmination of Sharadiya Navratri and Vijayadashami. On the occassion, he emphasised the state's uncompromising commitment to the rule of law and public safety.

In a post on X, CM Yogi said that the valour of Goddess Durga and Lord Ram inspires everyone to stand firm in the face of injustice. It teaches us to fulfil duties and honour women. "My esteemed fellow citizens of the state, Heartfelt congratulations on the great ninth day of Sharadiya Navratri and infinite best wishes for Vijayadashami. The mighty valour of Mother Durga and the righteous life of Lord Shri Ram inspire us to counter injustice, honour women, and fulfil our duties. In keeping with the ideals of the exemplary man Lord Shri Ram, our government has accorded the highest priority to the rule of law and the safety of citizens in the state. Land freed from mafia control has been used to build homes for the poor," he said.

Homes for poor on land freed from mafia in Prayagraj

CM Yogi announced that land liberated from mafia control in Kasari-Masari, Prayagraj, will be developed as 'Shri Krishna Puri' to construct dedicated housing for underprivileged families. "I am pleased that, as part of this effort, homes for the poor will be constructed on land in Kasari-Masari, Prayagraj, that has been liberated from mafia possession. This area will be developed as 'Shri Krishna Puri'," he said.

CM Yogi's appeal to citizens

The Chief Minister made a special appeal to the citizens of the state to utilise the festival of Vijayadashami as an opportunity for collective introspection and societal reform. "I make a special request to you all: on this Vijayadashami, along with the burning of Ravana, symbolising ego, injustice, discrimination, and negativity, also resolve to break free from social evils such as addiction to intoxicants, family discord, caste-based discrimination, and the dowry system," he said.

Vijayadashami marks the conclusion of Navratri and celebrates the victory of good over evil. People celebrate this auspicious day by burning Ravana effigies to get rid of negativity, while vowing to stop social problems like addiction, caste bias, and the dowry system. (ANI)