YesMadam allegedly fires employees after mental health survey, HR's email goes viral

Noida-based company YesMadam fires 100+ employees after a stress survey, sparking online outrage.  The email communication cited stress as the reason for termination, raising concerns about employee well-being and company practices.

YesMadam allegedly fires employees after mental health survey those who said yes HR's email goes viral gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 3:50 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 3:50 PM IST

YesMadam, a Noida-based company that offers home salon services, has been facing the wrath of the Internet after allegedly firing over 100 employees via an email. Following "careful consideration," the corporation terminated employees who were experiencing stress at work after first conducting a mental health survey.

Anushka Dutta, a UX copywriter at YesMadam, posted a screen grab of the email the staff got from the HR manager of the firm. It gave an update on the findings of an organization-conducted stress survey.

"Recently, we conducted a survey to understand your feelings about stress at work," the email's opening line said. We greatly appreciate and respect the concerns that many of you expressed. We have carefully considered the feedback as a company dedicated to fostering a healthy and supportive work environment," the statement said. The email first gave the impression that the business would take steps to encourage a healthy workplace. But what happened next stunned the staff.

"To ensure that no one remains stressed at work, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with employees who indicated significant stress," wrote Ashu Arora Jha, HR Manager at YesMadam, in addition to communicating the company's decision. The decision was "effective immediately," according to the business, and "impacted employees will receive further details separately."

In response to the viral email, an individual wrote, “Seriously. This is pathetic. They are playing with the careers of the employees."  Another user commented, “Such a high-handed approach, no wonder all are stressed."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Netra Kumbh: Free eye exams and surgeries for Mahakumbh devotees vkp

Netra Kumbh: Free eye exams and surgeries for Mahakumbh devotees

CM Yogi Adityanath's initiative brings joy to 25000 couples across Uttar Pradesh AJR

CM Yogi Adityanath's initiative brings joy to 25,000 couples across Uttar Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi turns interviewer, mocks PM Modi, Adani using masked MPs outside Parliament (WATCH) vkp

Rahul Gandhi turns interviewer, mocks PM Modi, Adani using masked MPs outside Parliament (WATCH)

Indian Navy commissions stealth guided missile frigate INS Tushil in Russia dmn

Indian Navy commissions stealth guided missile frigate INS Tushil in Russia

CCTV footage shows comedian Sunil Pal's kidnappers buying expensive jewellery with ransom money (WATCH) shk

CCTV footage shows comedian Sunil Pal's kidnappers buying expensive jewellery with ransom money (WATCH)

Recent Stories

7 reasons to SKIP waiting for Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and grab S24 Ultra today gcw

7 reasons to SKIP waiting for Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and grab S24 Ultra today

Rupali Ganguly to Tejasswi to Kapil Sharma-7 Highest Paid TV Actors RBA

Rupali Ganguly to Tejasswi to Kapil Sharma-7 Highest Paid TV Actors

Netra Kumbh: Free eye exams and surgeries for Mahakumbh devotees vkp

Netra Kumbh: Free eye exams and surgeries for Mahakumbh devotees

PHOTOS Mohammed Shami's ex-wife Hasin Jahan's stunning saree pics RBA

(PHOTOS) Mohammed Shami's ex-wife Hasin Jahan's stunning saree pics

Chanakya Niti Life Management: 3 Actions to Avoid anr

Chanakya Niti: 3 Actions to Avoid for Respect

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon