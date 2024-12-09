YesMadam allegedly fires employees after mental health survey, HR's email goes viral

Noida-based company YesMadam fires 100+ employees after a stress survey, sparking online outrage. The email communication cited stress as the reason for termination, raising concerns about employee well-being and company practices.

YesMadam, a Noida-based company that offers home salon services, has been facing the wrath of the Internet after allegedly firing over 100 employees via an email. Following "careful consideration," the corporation terminated employees who were experiencing stress at work after first conducting a mental health survey.

Anushka Dutta, a UX copywriter at YesMadam, posted a screen grab of the email the staff got from the HR manager of the firm. It gave an update on the findings of an organization-conducted stress survey.

"Recently, we conducted a survey to understand your feelings about stress at work," the email's opening line said. We greatly appreciate and respect the concerns that many of you expressed. We have carefully considered the feedback as a company dedicated to fostering a healthy and supportive work environment," the statement said. The email first gave the impression that the business would take steps to encourage a healthy workplace. But what happened next stunned the staff.

"To ensure that no one remains stressed at work, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with employees who indicated significant stress," wrote Ashu Arora Jha, HR Manager at YesMadam, in addition to communicating the company's decision. The decision was "effective immediately," according to the business, and "impacted employees will receive further details separately."

In response to the viral email, an individual wrote, “Seriously. This is pathetic. They are playing with the careers of the employees." Another user commented, “Such a high-handed approach, no wonder all are stressed."

Latest Videos