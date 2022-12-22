Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yearend 2022: From Shraddha Walker to Sidhu Moose Wala, 5 murder cases that shocked India

    Recently, Delhi was shaken by the horrific murder of of a 27 year old woman, Shraddha Walker, by her live-in boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala who not only killed her in cold blood, but also chopped her body into 35 pieces, stored her remains in a refrigerator for months, and dumped them around the city.

    First Published Dec 22, 2022, 10:27 AM IST

    Some murder cases are so barbaric that they have the effect of sending shivers down the spines. It is impossible to just glimpse through headlines and come to terms with these realities and go about one's day. Sometimes, the incident unfolds to be of such heinous nature that our instant unfiltered reaction is one of disbelief for it makes one wonder, "how could someone do such a thing?" 

    Also read: Shraddha Walker murder case: Men from Hindu Sena attack van carrying accused Aaftab with swords; 2 detained

    However, the Shraddha Walker murder case is only one of the many such real-life horrific stories that are hard to believe. Here's a list of 5 shocking crimes that shocked India in 2022. Take a look:

    1. Sidhu Moose Wala murder case:

    Punjab singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead on May 29, 2022, a day after his security was scaled down by Punjab Police. It is reportedly said that Lawrence Bishnoi gang and a Canada-based gangster have claimed responsibility for the attack.

    The gruesome nature of the crime made headlines after HS Dhaliwal, commissioner of Delhi police's special cell called for a press conference and said that the rapper was hit by 24 bullets and died on his way to hospital.

    Also read: Lawrence Bishnoi tells cops his gang's members killed 'rival' Sidhu Moose Wala

    The autopsy report revealed that his body had 25 bullet wounds. The bullets had hit his kidneys, liver, lungs and spine. His right elbow had been broken due to bullet injuries. He sustained maximum bullets on chest and abdomen while two bullets on right leg. The autopsy report also found out that the singer died within 15 minutes of being shot.

    2. Dalit girls hung from a tree after being raped and murdered 

    In September 2022, two sisters in Uttar Pradesh were found raped, murdered and hanging from a tree in a case of sexual violence. It is reportedly said that the bodies, aged 15 and 17, were found hanging from a tree by their shawls near their home in Lakhimpur district

    The two minor girls reportedly belonged to the Dalit caste, the lowest in India's hierarchical caste system, which used to deem Dalits as "untouchables".

    Also read: Two Dalit teenage sisters found hanging from tree in Lakhimpur Kheri; Oppn slams Yogi govt

    3. Pathanamthitta black magic case: 

    Two women were subjected to a human sacrifice in black magic rituals in Kerala's Pathanamthitta. The victims were "brutally" murdered and buried within 24 hours after they went missing. The arrested persons were identified as one Shafi, and the husband-wife pair of Bhagaval Singh and Laila.

    Laila, one of the accused, had confessed that they (the three of them) consumed a portion of the victims' body parts after cooking. "There is a possibility that the accused ate parts of body after killing the victims," he added.

    Also read: Kerala human sacrifice case: Victims were tied to the bed, beheaded, butchered and buried

    4. Man takes energy pills, rape girl till she faints and bleeds

    An 18-year-old girl was found dead at her residence with injuries in her private parts on November 14. Unnao Police arrested a local youth for rape and murder. The autopsy report concluded that the girl died from excessive bleeding from her private parts, shock and hemorrhage.

    During investigation, the man claimed to have taken a performance enhancing pill before the act.

    Also read: Delhi records 17% rise in crimes against women in 2022; on average six rapes reported daily

    5. Father kills daughter over 'family honour', mother helps to pack body in suitcase

    A 21-year-old woman's body was found stuffed in a suitcase near Yamuna Expressway in Mathura and her parents were arrested with the police suspecting it to be a case of honour killing. The body was found on November 22, 2022.

    It turns out that the family was not happy since she got married without their approval. She was allegedly killed by her father and her mother helped him pack her body and dispose off the corpse, police said.

    The victim, Ayushi Yadav, had gone out for a few days without informing her parents. This enraged her father, who allegedly shot her dead at their house in Modband village in Delhi's Badarpur on November 17, the day she came back.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2022, 10:27 AM IST
