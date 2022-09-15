Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Two Dalit teenage sisters found hanging from tree in Lakhimpur Kheri; Oppn slams Yogi govt

    Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over "increasing" crimes against women in the state and compared the twin deaths with the Hathras gang-rape and murder. 

    First Published Sep 15, 2022, 8:50 AM IST

    Uttar Pradesh Police has found two Dalit teenage sisters hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field in Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday (September 14, 2022). The bodies were found hanging from a tree in the Lalpur Majra Tamoli Purva village, which comes under the Nighasan police station of Lakhimpur Kheri district.

    Speaking to reporters, Laxmi Singh, IG, Lucknow Range that no injuries were found on their bodies and that the exact cause of the death will be ascertained after post-mortem.

    However, the family of the two girls alleged that they were murdered and accused three youths from the neighbouring village of abducting and killing them. Villagers also held a protest at the Nighasan Cross over the alleged killings.

    "Bodies of two girls were found hanging from a tree in a field outside a village in Lakhimpur Kheri. No injuries were found on the bodies. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and reports are awaited. Other things to be ascertained after post-mortem. We'll try to expedite the probe," Lucknow range inspector general (IG) of police Laxmi Singh said.

    A heavy police force has now been deployed in the village to ensure law and order.

    "Murder of two Dalit sisters after kidnapping them in Nighasan police station area. Their father's allegation on the police is very serious that they carried out 'panchnama' and post-mortem without the family's consent. After farmers in Lakhimpur, the killing of Dalits is now a repetition of the murder of 'Hathras' daughter'," Akhilesh Yadav said.

    In 2020, a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras. She later died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30 and her family had alleged that they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites.

    Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out as per the wishes of the family.

    "The killings of the two sisters in Lakhimpur is heartbreaking. The family says the girls were abducted in broad daylight. Law and order in the state doesn't improve by giving false advertisements in newspapers and TV every day. After all, why are heinous crimes against women increasing in Uttar Pradesh? When will the government wake up?," Priyanka said.

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2022, 8:50 AM IST
