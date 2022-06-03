Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lawrence Bishnoi tells cops his gang's members killed 'rival' Sidhu Moose Wala

    Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has told investigators that his gang's members, including Canada-based Goldy Brar, hatched a conspiracy and killed Sidhu Moose Wala.

    First Published Jun 3, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

    Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has told investigators that his gang's members, including Canada-based Goldy Brar, hatched a conspiracy and killed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

    According to PTI quoting officials, Bishnoi, who is in the custody of the Delhi Police's Special Cell, has alleged that Moose Wala was involved in killing Akali Dal youth leader Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky Middukhera on August 7 last year. This led to a "rivalry" between the gangster and the Punjabi singer. 

    However, Bishnoi has not yet disclosed the names of his gang members, who were the real conspirators being the killing. 

    The 28-year-old singer-politician was shot dead by some unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover. 

    Also read: 19 bullet injury marks on Sidhu Moose Wala's body, reveals autopsy report

    The Delhi Police Special Cell, which is probing the matter, got the custody of Bishnoi for three days after arresting him from Tihar in a case registered under the Arms Act, officials added. 

    "Bishnoi has been very uncooperative so far. But during interrogation, he accepted that he had a rivalry with Moosewala and claimed that his gang members killed the singer. He has revealed that Goldy Brar was one of the gang members who conspired and executed the killing of Moosewala but has not yet disclosed the names of other associates who were the real conspirators and executioners of the killing," a police official stated. 

    The official added, "Bishnoi has not disclosed the exact motive behind executing the killing and has been uncooperative about revealing other details about the murder." 

    Also read: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sidhu Moose Wala's father, offers condolences

    Bishnoi, facing nearly 60 cases, was lodged in Central Jail number eight of Tihar. Gangster Kala Jathedi and his aide Kala Rana, who were in police custody in a different matter, were also questioned about the killing of Moose Wala. 

    According to officials, after examining Bishnoi in Tihar prison, he was produced at the Patiala House court. He was remanded in three days of police custody for questioning in connection with the case where three criminals were arrested after a brief encounter with the Special Cell's unit last month. 

    During interrogation, the arrested criminals had disclosed that Bishnoi supplied the weapons recovered from them, a senior police official said. The development came a day after a Delhi court refused to entertain a plea filed by Bishnoi seeking a direction to the jail authorities not to give his custody to Punjab police, which suspected that he had plotted the singer's killing. 

    Bishnoi has moved the Delhi High Court under the apprehension of a fake encounter by the Punjab Police. The Punjab Police had earlier said Moose Wala's killing seemed to result from an inter-gang rivalry, and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it.

    Also read: After Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh on Goldy Brar's hitlist?

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2022, 1:28 PM IST
