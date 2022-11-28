Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shraddha Walker murder case: Men from Hindu Sena attack van carrying accused Aaftab with swords; 2 detained

    Aaftab Poonawala is accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraaddha Walker at their Chhattarpur flat on May 18. After the killing, Aaftab chopped her body into 35 parts and stored the body parts in his refrigerator for about three months and dumped them in various parts of south Delhi.

    A police van that was escorting Aaftab Poonawala, who is accused of killing and chopping his live-in partner Shraddha Walker, was on Monday (November 28) been attacked in the national capital.

    According to reports, the police van was attacked by at least two men brandishing swords who claimed to be from Hindu Sena. It is also said that both the attackers have been detained.

    At the time of the incident outside the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini, as many as five police personnel were guarding Aaftab. The accused had undergone a polygraph test at the FSL Laboratory earlier in the day.

    Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta said that he has learnt that the people who attacked the police van carrying Aaftab Poonawala were members of the outfit.

    "They could be members of our group but what they did was their own/personal step and not of the Hindu Sena," Gupta said.

    The incident comes at a time when Delhi Police recovered some weapons which were used to chop Shraddha's body. The cops have also recovered a ring belonging to Shraddha which Aaftab had gifted it to his new female friend, whom he had befriended via a dating app.

    On November 12, Aaftab was arrested and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. On November 22, he was sent to police custody for four days. The court On November 26, sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

