Delhi records 17% rise in crimes against women in 2022; on average six rapes reported daily

The national capital recorded a 17 per cent rise in crimes against women in the first six-and-half months of this year as compared to the corresponding period last year, with an average of six rapes being reported daily, according to Delhi Police data.

Cases of assault on women increased by almost 19 per cent, while instances of cruelty by husbands and in-laws rose by 29 per cent during the period.

Data indicate that between January 1 and July 15, 2021, Delhi registered 6,747 cases of crimes against women. This figure increased to 7,887 cases in 2022.

The city reported 1,100 rape cases until July 15 of this year as opposed to 1,033 during the same period the previous year. There have been 1,480 instances of assaults on women with the purpose of offending their modesty, which has also increased.

Last year, there were 1,244 of them. According to the data, there were 225 incidents of women being insulted for their modesty in 2022, as opposed to 229 in 2021.

While the number of cases of female abduction decreased by about 43%, cases of female kidnapping climbed by almost 17%. There have been 2,197 documented occurrences of kidnapping women overall this year, 317 more than there were in 2017.

In 2022 there were 105 occurrences of female abduction, compared to 184 in 2021. According to the report, 2,704 incidences of cruelty committed by spouses and in-laws were registered in the national capital in 2022, up from 2,096 cases in 2021. It also included 69 occurrences of dowry death and seven cases covered by the Dowry Prohibition Act.

According to a senior police officer, women are becoming more conscious. Women are constantly made aware of police presence in institutions, schools, and colonies.

In most rape cases, the accused is known to the victim. Earlier, women were not much aware of laws, but now they are coming forward to report the incidents happening against them, the officer said.

An activist expressed concern over the rise in crimes against women in the national capital. "This is very sad that crimes against women have surged in the capital. The crimes by husbands have also increased. We need to look what is the reason behind this? Are our men feeling insecure, and why are they resorting to this? "The surge may also be due to an increase in reporting of crime. Maybe, many many women are coming forward to report such incidents. It is good they are speaking up and not hiding," said Chhavi Methi, an activist with the Bhartiya Samajik Jagritik Sanghatan.

