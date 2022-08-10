Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi records 17% rise in crimes against women in 2022; on average six rapes reported daily

    The national capital recorded a 17 per cent rise in crimes against women in the first six-and-half months of this year as compared to the corresponding period last year, with an average of six rapes being reported daily, according to Delhi Police data.

    Delhi records 17% rise in crimes against women in 2022; on average six rapes reported daily snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 10, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

    According to data from the Delhi Police, the number of crimes against women in the national capital increased by 17% in the first six and a half months of this year compared to the same period last year. An average of six rapes were reported each day.

    Cases of assault on women increased by almost 19 per cent, while instances of cruelty by husbands and in-laws rose by 29 per cent during the period.

    Also read: Delhi Petrol Dealers Association announces 'No CNG Sale' day; here's why

    Data indicate that between January 1 and July 15, 2021, Delhi registered 6,747 cases of crimes against women. This figure increased to 7,887 cases in 2022.

    The city reported 1,100 rape cases until July 15 of this year as opposed to 1,033 during the same period the previous year. There have been 1,480 instances of assaults on women with the purpose of offending their modesty, which has also increased.

    Last year, there were 1,244 of them. According to the data, there were 225 incidents of women being insulted for their modesty in 2022, as opposed to 229 in 2021.

    While the number of cases of female abduction decreased by about 43%, cases of female kidnapping climbed by almost 17%. There have been 2,197 documented occurrences of kidnapping women overall this year, 317 more than there were in 2017.

    Also read: Delhi Crime 2: Shefali Shah’s back as DCP Vartika; watch the trailer here

    In 2022 there were 105 occurrences of female abduction, compared to 184 in 2021. According to the report, 2,704 incidences of cruelty committed by spouses and in-laws were registered in the national capital in 2022, up from 2,096 cases in 2021. It also included 69 occurrences of dowry death and seven cases covered by the Dowry Prohibition Act.

    According to a senior police officer, women are becoming more conscious. Women are constantly made aware of police presence in institutions, schools, and colonies.

    In most rape cases, the accused is known to the victim. Earlier, women were not much aware of laws, but now they are coming forward to report the incidents happening against them, the officer said. 

    An activist expressed concern over the rise in crimes against women in the national capital. "This is very sad that crimes against women have surged in the capital. The crimes by husbands have also increased. We need to look what is the reason behind this? Are our men feeling insecure, and why are they resorting to this? "The surge may also be due to an increase in reporting of crime. Maybe, many many women are coming forward to report such incidents. It is good they are speaking up and not hiding," said Chhavi Methi, an activist with the Bhartiya Samajik Jagritik Sanghatan.

    Also read: Central Vista project: Executive Enclave which will house new PMO awaits nod from Delhi panel

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2022, 8:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Modi says 'black magic' won't end Congress bad days; latter hits back with 'Jumlajeevi' jibe snt

    Modi says 'black magic' won't end Congress bad days; latter hits back with 'Jumlajeevi' jibe

    Justice Uday Umesh Lalit appointed 49th Chief Justice of India - adt

    Justice Uday Umesh Lalit appointed 49th Chief Justice of India

    Watch Thief bows in front of deity before stealing donation boxes; Internet calls him 'Sanskari' thief-tgy

    Watch: Thief bows in front of deity before stealing donation boxes; Internet calls him 'Sanskari' thief

    Major breakthrough ICAR develops vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle gcw

    Major breakthrough! ICAR develops vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: 501 handmade rakhis from Vrindavan widows to PM Modi - adt

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: 501 handmade rakhis from Vrindavan widows to PM Modi

    Recent Stories

    From the IAF vault: Story of the Sikorsky S-55, the first IAF helicopter

    From the IAF vault: Story of Sikorsky S-55, the first IAF helicopter

    Modi says 'black magic' won't end Congress bad days; latter hits back with 'Jumlajeevi' jibe snt

    Modi says 'black magic' won't end Congress bad days; latter hits back with 'Jumlajeevi' jibe

    England batting icon Ben Stokes documentary to release soon; here is when you can watch it-ayh

    England batting icon Ben Stokes' documentary to release soon; here's when you can watch it

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: 5 special restaurant offers to celebrate sibling bond - adt

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: 5 special restaurant offers to celebrate sibling bond

    Raksha Bandhan First Review Akshay Khanna film a hit or flop Twinkle Khanna answers drb

    Raksha Bandhan First Review: Akshay Khanna’s film a hit or flop? Twinkle Khanna answers

    Recent Videos

    Watch Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    India@75: Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    India@75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon