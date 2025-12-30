A video of Ghaziabad Hindu priest Yati Narsinghanand praising sword distribution and calling for ISIS-style 'suicide squads' has sparked outrage. He justified Hindu Raksha Dal actions and downplayed police cases, prompting strong public backlash.

Fresh controversy has erupted after Mahamandaleshwar Yati Narsinghanand Giri, head priest of the Dasna Devi Temple in Ghaziabad, made highly provocative remarks in a video that has spread widely on social media. The comments of the controversial Hindu priest, made while referring to killings of Hindus in Bangladesh and Pakistan, have triggered strong reactions, with many accusing him of inciting violence and promoting extremist ideas.

What Yati Narsinghanand said in the video

In the viral video, Yati Narsinghanand claimed that social media has made Hindus more aware of violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and Pakistan. He said that such videos have created fear and depression among Hindus, who worry that similar violence could happen to them in India.

Referring to a recent incident in Ghaziabad, where members of the Hindu Raksha Dal (HRD) were seen distributing swords, Narsinghanand defended the act. He said the weapons were given not to commit crimes but for 'self-protection' if a situation like Bangladesh were to arise in India.

He openly praised HRD leader Pinky Chaudhary and his supporters, saying he stood with them and that their actions deserved appreciation.

Justification of weapon distribution and remarks on police action

Narsinghanand also commented on police action against the Hindu Raksha Dal members. He said the police were only doing their duty and that arrests and legal cases were part of the process.

According to him, those jailed would eventually be released, cases would continue in court, and both sides would “do their part”. His remarks appeared to normalise the legal consequences of such acts rather than discourage them.

Call for more extreme steps sparks alarm

The most controversial part of the video came when Narsinghanand said that distributing swords would not be enough. He went on to suggest that Hindus should form 'aatmaghati' (suicide) groups and leave organisations like the Bajrang Dal.

He compared such proposed groups to ISIS, a globally banned terrorist organisation. These remarks were widely seen as dangerous and inflammatory, as they appeared to encourage terror-style violence.

Legal experts and social media users noted that such statements could fall under serious criminal offences, including incitement to violence and promotion of terrorism.

Strong and mixed public reaction online

The video triggered an intense reaction on social media platforms.

Several users expressed shock that such statements were being made openly. Some demanded immediate arrest, saying that no religion supports violence or terrorism. Others criticised the authorities for allowing repeated hate speeches.

A few users rejected Narsinghanand’s call outright, saying ordinary Hindus would never support suicide squads or terror-style groups. Some comments were abusive or politically charged, reflecting how polarising the issue has become.

Despite the mixed tone, a large number of reactions raised concerns about law and order, communal harmony, and constitutional values.

The remarks come at a sensitive time, when violence against minorities in Bangladesh has been widely discussed in India. At the same time, incidents involving weapon displays and communal slogans have increased scrutiny on extremist groups across religious lines.

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have previously stated that no organisation or individual will be allowed to disturb communal peace.

While the video continues to circulate, calls are growing for strict legal action and clearer boundaries on hate speech. Many fear that such statements, if unchecked, could deepen social divisions and inspire violence.