Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated Holi, extending greetings to the state and emphasizing unity. He participated in celebrations at the BJP office and hosted folk artists and singers at his residence for a vibrant cultural event.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Holi, highlighting the festival's role in strengthening the bonds of togetherness across society. In a post on X, Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote, "Heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the auspicious and joyous festival of Holi. This festival infuses the colours of unity and togetherness in society, spreading the message of love, harmony, and brotherhood. I pray to God that this sacred festival brings happiness, prosperity, and well-being into all your lives."

CM Participates in BJP's Holi Milan

Meanwhile, on Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Holi Milan celebration held at the BJP State Office in Dehradun, where heparticipated in the festival with party office-bearers and workers and extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to everyone on this auspicious festival. On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the sacred festival of Holi symbolises love, harmony, and social unity. It conveys the message of eliminating differences and binding society together in a single thread. He added that the Bharatiya Janata Party, guided by this spirit, remains committed to the principles of Antyodaya, service, and "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," and is dedicated to taking every section of society along on the path of inclusive development.

Vibrant Celebrations at CM's Residence

On the same day, the Chief Minister's residence was awashed in the vibrant colours of Holi. Folk artists and traditional Holi singers (Holiyaars) from across the state filled the atmosphere with festive energy through their unique musical styles. On one side, Jaunsari artists performed the energetic Harul dance, while on the other, a group of Kumaoni Holiyaars immersed themselves in soulful Holi songs. Adding to the celebration, a cultural troupe from the Rath region of the Pauri district also showcased their performance. Amid the festivities, people from all walks of life extended Holi greetings to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami by applying colours to him. (ANI)